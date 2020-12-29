Tovino Thomas Wraps Up Shoot For Latest Film, Says 'Kala Was Hard, Real Hard'

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has wrapped up the shoot for his latest film titled Kala. The actor took to Instagram and shared a still from his movie and announced the completion of the shoot. Thomas had recently resumed shooting after suffering a major injury on the sets of Kala. Read on to know more about Tovino Thomas' Instagram post and more.

Tovino Thomas' Kala wrapped up

Shared a still from his latest film Kala on Instagram, Thomas announced that the movie has been wrapped up. The picture that he shared has him covered in blood and is a still from an action sequence.

His caption read, "And 'Kala' has packed up! Years ago with cinema in my dreams, I used to be in the company of this same team of Kala, discussing and making short films. Now, we have made cinema, and with the purest of passions. Kala was hard. Real hard. But this mutual love we had for cinema made it all possible. And I'm sure this team's passion will make Kala all the more wholesome as it reaches you. Let's hope that happens soon." You can see the post here.

The actor has 4.8 million followers on the social media site and his post received more than 540k likes within 15 hours of posting. Tovino's fans and well-wishers bombarded the comments section with praises for the actor. While one fan wrote, "Oh wow", another follower commented about how he was eagerly waiting for the film's release. The majority of the comments were heart and fire emojis. You can see some of the comments here.

The actor suffered from a major injury on the sets of Kala in October 2020. The actor was shooting for an action sequence for the film when the mishap happened which ended up injuring the actor. An official update from Kerala hospital revealed that the actor was clinically stable and in a satisfactory condition after the 48-hour observation period.

Tovino Thomas' new movie has been directed by Rohith VS and is said to be a thriller, which revolves around the man vs wild theme and slightly touches upon human revolution. Kala will also star Lal, Divya Pillai, and Sumesh Moor in lead roles. The film will also see a dog named Bazigar playing a pivotal part.

