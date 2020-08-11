Shaheer Sheikh Wishes 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Co-star Trisha On Her Birthday; See Post

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most-watched TV shows on Indian television. Shaheer Sheikh, who is seen playing the role of Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, wished his co-star Trisha Chatterjee (on-screen sister) on her birthday. The charming actor has also shared a throwback picture with the actress along with the post. Take a look:

Shaheer Sheikh’s wish for Trisha Chatterjee

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Trisha Chatterjee (known as Ketki Rajvansh on the show) recently turned a year older. On this occasion, her co-star Shaheer Sheikh sent his heartfelt wishes for the actor on Instagram. In the picture shared by him, Shaheer Sheikh can be seen dressed in a green shirt while Trisha, on the other hand, looks undeniably beautiful in an embellished pink traditional outfit. The actor used #happybirthday hashtag to wish his on-screen sister. Check out the Instagram story of the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor below:

Apart from this, Shaheer Sheikh also extended a heartfelt note for Rhea Sharma on her birthday. Rhea Sharma, who is seen essaying the role of Mishti, Abir’s wife, in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, also celebrated her birthday a few days back.

On this occasion, Shaheer shared a cute picture of the duo from the show’s set, and both of them were seen happily posing for the camera. He captioned the photo by stating, “Belated happy birthday #angrichorni thank you for being you. @rhea_shrm #yehrishteyhainpyaarke”. Take a look at the post below:

About Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a romantic drama serial that airs on Star Plus. The serial shows the exciting love story of lead characters Abir and Mishti and is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Just like many other shows, new episodes of the Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer also begun airing sometime back. The new twists and turns that have been introduced in the promos and videos have managed to keep the audience hooked on to it.

(Image Credit: Shaheer Sheikh IG)

