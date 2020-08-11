Trishala Dutt Extends Gratitude For 'incredibly Special' Birthday As She Turns 32

On August 11, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt took to her social media handle and extended her gratitude towards everyone who sent her warm birthday wishes. In the thank you post of her birthday, Trishala Dutt shared a stunning picture of her along with a bouquet of red roses. She posed with an all-smiling face while sporting a grey-colour dress.

To caption her photo, Trishala wrote a brief note which read, "32 thank you everyone for the birthday wishes! It's been a challenging year to say the least but I'm thankful for my health, family, and friends. I appreciate all the love, messages, calls, gifts, flowers, cakes, texts, voicemails, emails, etc. I love you all so much! Thank you for making my clay so incredibly special & for always being there for me. I wish us all happiness, health, peace. & love (sic)". She concluded her caption with "xxxx T". The post has managed to garner more than 15k likes (and is still counting) along with hundreds of comments. Scroll down to check out Trishala Dutt's thank you post.

Trishala Dutt pens a thank you note for her birthday wishes

(Image courtesy: Trishala Dutt's Instagram)

Trishala is actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage with Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996. However, after her mother's death, Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in New York. Although Sanjay and Trishala do not stay together, they are extremely close to each other and Trishala Dutt's Instagram is proof.

A peek into Trishala Dutt's Instagram

Apart from giving a sneak peek into her lifestyle, Trishala has often showered love on father Sanjay. Last month, on July 29, when Sanjay Dutt was celebrating his 61st birthday, Trishala Dutt showered love on him with an adorable post. Her caption also revealed that she calls Sanjay Dutt 'papa dukes'. Trishala wrote, "Trishala wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa Dukes @duttsanjay. May God bless you with a long, happy, & healthy life. I love you so so much! to infinity & beyond always & forever. Cheers Pops! - facetime you in a bit!! lol - Have a beautiful day! #birthdayboy #leo #lionking #loveyou".

