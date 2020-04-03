Trisha Makes Her Debut On TikTok Amid Lockdown With "Savage" Dance Routine

Trisha recently made her debut on TikTok and became the latest celebrity to join the most popular video making app. Superstar Trisha made her debut on the app with a marvellous dance routine. Fans of the actor were delighted to see the actor join TikTok during this time in self-isolation.

Trisha is one of the most loved actors of the current generation. She has been a part of several blockbuster films due to which she has a massive fan following. Recently, the actor joined TikTok where she can be seen grooving to "Savage" song. Trisha shared this video on TikTok and fans welcomed her with praises and positive comments.

A fan page of Trisha managed to capture her post and share it with her other fans over social media. In the video, Trisha can be seen wearing a purple shirt and pyjama shorts and a cool pair of specs. The flower on her ear was unique and fans appreciated her for her style sense. Trisha was seen grooving to the song Savage by Megan Thee Stallion. Her dance was also highly appreciated by her fans who loved seeing her on the video-making application.

According to a news portal, Trisha is making the most of the lockdown period by spending her time with her family and her pets. Not too long ago, Trisha shared a screenshot of her video call session with south superstars Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun. This photo was shared over social media quickly as fans got to witness some of their favourite stars all in one frame.

