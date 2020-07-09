TV Anchor Jhansi Explains She Hasn't Contracted COVID-19; Condemns Fake News

TV anchor Jhansi recently made news when many media portals misinterpreted a post uploaded by her and claimed that the artist had contracted COVID-19. Jhansi recently posted a video on her Instagram profile to clarify that she had not contracted the virus and was self-isolating for safety reasons only. In her video, she also talked about the stigmatisation of people affected by COVID-19.

In a recent video uploaded by TV anchor Jhansi, she has come forward to clear the air and confirm that she hasn't contracted COVID-19 as many news outlets have claimed. In the 5-minute long video, the star started out by saying "I am safe, I am happy, I am healthy." She then said how many people were concerned over her health after a few news websites created a fake panic among her fans and admirers. She also clarified that isolation and quarantine are two different things.

Jhansi explained that she had gone into self-isolation as two of her colleagues had tested positive for the virus. Jhansi wanted to make sure she wasn't affected and also to prevent transmitting it. Furthermore, the anchor also mentioned that she had two old members she had to take care of and it was best for her to self-isolate.

She also talked a bit about the stigma that surrounded the people who had contracted the virus, asking - Why such discrimination? She mentioned that people must not discriminate but educate themselves on the topic. She captioned the video, "WHY AM I IN ISOLATION clearing the doubts" (sic).

The post that led to the misunderstanding

Jhansi had posted this picture along with a long caption explaining that she was happy in isolation. She had explained the difference between isolation and quarantine and had also jotted down the benefits. She had written, "This is what I follow, let me know if we can do anything else" (sic). Many people appreciated the post but a few of them were left confused by it as well. This is when news outlets started reporting that Jhansi had contracted the virus.

Promo Pic Credit: Jhansi's Instagram

