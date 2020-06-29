MS Dhoni The Inspiration Behind Tamil Nadu State Team's Selection Strategies: WV Raman

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains to have graced the sport. MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field, which is also cited as one of the reasons behind his success. MS Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket who has won all the three ICC events (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup & Champions Trophy) as captain. India became a force to be reckoned with under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

WV Raman suggests Tamil Nadu team to take a leaf out of MS Dhoni's captaincy book

The unique thing about MS Dhoni's captaincy is that he is very particular about the players that he selects in his team and he has been known for boosting the confidence of the youngsters. The wicketkeeper-batsman doesn't believe in making too many changes and gives players opportunities galore before deciding to leave them out of the playing XI.

Recently, former India batsman and the current head coach of Indian women’s cricket team, WV Raman revealed that the Tamil Nadu selectors will try to use MS Dhoni's formula of success when it comes to selections. The Tamil Nadu team has struggled in recent times in Ranji Trophy despite impressive performances in domestic white-ball cricket competitions. Constant chopping and changes in their teams have affected their performances in the premier competition though, which has led to the last few Ranji Trophy seasons ending up in disappointment.

While speaking to Ravichandran Ashwin, WV Raman said that chopping and changing happens only when people get affected easily by criticism. Otherwise, it shouldn’t happen. WV Raman added that a selector’s job is to pick the best possible squad. WV Raman further said that one must take their time to assess cricketers and understand what is the strength of a cricketer and the value they bring to the team.

WV Raman opined that taking the ideas from MS Dhoni’s bag of captaincy will be an ideal way ahead for the Tamil Nadu team. WV Raman pointed out how MS Dhoni backs his players and gives them a longer run before dropping them. He also said that the former Indian captain takes a lot of time before finally deciding whether to play a player or not. He said that it is important for the selectors to take their time to access the positives and negatives of each player, before finally deciding on something.

MS Dhoni used to control bowlers in 2007 but started trusting them in 2013: Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has revealed that the World Cup-winning skipper liked to control his bowlers when he started his captaincy stint back in 2007 but eventually trusted them by 2013, a phase during which he also became a calmer leader. The 35-year-old Pathan, who played under Dhoni as part of both the 2007 World Cup-winning team and the 2013 Champions Trophy-clinching side, said the years, as they went by, changed Dhoni the captain in more ways than one.

Talking about the one change that he noticed in Dhoni, Pathan said, in 2007, he used to run from the wicketkeeping to the bowling end in excitement and try to control the bowler as well but by the time 2013 came, he was letting the bowler control themselves. As a result, India won the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy under his leadership, which is considered by many as the 'golden period' of Indian cricket.

