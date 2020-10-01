Unseen Pic Of The Day: Here's How Roopa Ganguly Looked During Her Early Days In Industry

Roopa Ganguly is a popular yesteryear actor who played the mythological character of Draupadi in the older version of Mahabharat. Movie buffs and fans often go on share several throwback pictures and videos of the actor. Recently, we stumbled upon an unseen picture of the actor where she is seen striking a pose in stunning attire.

Shared by one of the Instagram handles, in the picture, Roopa can be seen striking a pose for a photoshoot donning a stunning attire. In the post, the actor can be seen sporting an orange sheer saree along with a multi-coloured blouse. She completed the look with minimal jewellery and a red bindi. She opted for a simple hairdo, well-done brows, highlighter, and glossy lips. Take a look at the post below.

About her role in Mahabharat

Earlier in March, due to the nation-wide lockdown, the general public was being advised to stay home and in quarantine. Due to this, the entertainment channels have been telecasting old and popular series. Similarly, DD Bharat too started re-telecasting the epic show of B. R. Chopra, Mahabharat. The show, Mahabharat is an Indian mythological television series which aired in 1988 and became a household staple. And even after 30 years, the show was enjoying the same popularity as it had enjoyed before.

Roopa Ganguly played the character of Draupadi. In the series, she was married to the Pandavas, and she was the lead woman in the show. Draupadi was one of the key reasons why there was a war between Pandavas and Kauravas.

Also read | 'Mahabharat' Cast Then & Now | Where Is The Star Cast Today & How Do They Look? See Pics

About the actor’s filmography

The actor first made her movie debut with the film Paar that released in 1984. The actor starred alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Utpal Dutt and Anil Chatterjee in lead roles. The actor also went on to gain recognition with films such as Hemlock Society, Krantikaal, Barfi, Bonku Babu and many more.

Also read | Mahabharat's Draupadi, Roopa Ganguly, Reacts To 'Cheer Haran' Scene On TV

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Manoj Giri’s Main Khudiram Bose Hun alongside Kanishk Kumar Jain, Sushant Sahni and Rituparna Sengupta in lead roles. The film is a biopic of the patriotic leader Khudiram Bose. This period drama will show the unheard facets of the life of Khudiram Bose, one of the youngest revolutionaries in Bengal. The film is expected to release in December 2020.

Also read | What Was Praveen Kumar’s Character In Old 'Mahabharat' From 1988? Details About His Career

Also read | BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Backs Payal Ghosh Versus Anurag Kashyap: 'I Will Stand Next To Her'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.