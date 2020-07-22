Nithiin & Shalini Give Sneak Peek Of Pre-wedding Ceremony As They Exchange Rings; See Pics

South Indian actor Nithiin got engaged to his long time girlfriend Shalini. The couple will be tying the knot this week on July 26. Ahead of Nithiin and Shalini’s wedding, the pre-wedding festivities have started for the adorable couple. Nithiin recently took to his social media and shared a cute moment from the ceremonies with his bride-to-be Shalini. Here is a look at the picture shared by the actor.

Nithiin and Shalini's pre-wedding ceremonies begin in Hyderabad

Nithiin took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of the pre-wedding festivities. In the picture shared by Nithiin, he is putting a finger on his soon to be wife Shalini’s finger. The ceremony was attended by his close friends and family members at their house in Hyderabad.

The couple looked smitten with happiness in the picture. Nithiin's bride to be Shalini opted for a bright red embroidered saree for their engagement ceremony while Nithiin wore an off white Sherwani with embellishment detail.

In the caption of the picture, Nithiin revealed that he is engaged with Shalini. Nithiin captioned the picture as, “Aaaand ENGAGED!! ❤️❤️❤️”. As soon as he shared the news with his fans on social media, wishes started to pour in in the comments section.

Nithiin and Shalini's wedding

Nothing would be tying the knot with his long time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri on July 26 in a private ceremony. The family of the couple have confirmed this news and mentioned that the marriage will be happening with strict adherence to the social distancing norms and the rules and regulations issued by the Government of India.

According to media reports, Nithiin and Shalini's wedding will be taking place at the prestigious Falaknuma Palace hotel in Hyderabad. Reportedly, Nithiin and Shalini were planning a grand destination wedding at a private resort in Dubai. However, because of the current Coronavirus pandemic situation, the couple decided to get married in their hometown Hyderabad.

Nithiin invites Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

Nithiin and his father Sudhakar Reddy recently paid a visit to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and invited him to the wedding. The pictures and videos of the same went viral over social media. However, it is still not clear if K. Chandrashekhar Rao will attend the wedding or not. According to several media reports, popular actors like Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, and directed Trivikram Srinivas are expected to attend Nithiin's wedding in Hyderabad.

Today Hero @actor_nithiin along with his father Sudhakar reddy invited Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri K.Chandrashekhar Rao for his wedding.

Marriage on 26th July 2020.#Nithiin @TelanganaCMO #KCR pic.twitter.com/dYm1Nww1e9 pic.twitter.com/vrPjrKADGV — Naresh nithin (@Nareshnithiin1) July 20, 2020

