Upasana Kamineni Konidela Redefines Fashion With Her Look At Rana Daggubati's Wedding

Gen-next entrepreneur and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela attended Rana Daggubatti and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding in Hyderabad. She posed with her husband alongside the newly-weds. Upasana Kamineni Konidela grabbed attention with her classic traditional attire during the ceremony. Check it out:

Upasana Kamineni Konidela's look at Rana Daggubatti's wedding

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently shared her look from Rana Daggubatti and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding ceremony on social media. She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture in an elegant saree.

The entrepreneur also explained how the COVID-19 pandemic had redefined fashion for her. Upasana Kamineni Konidela got creative with style and reused outfit and jewellery for the stars’ wedding.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Upasana Kamineni Konidela inspired fans to reuse outfit and create a new look with the same. Ram Charan’s wife also tagged the brand of her saree in the photo. She wrote, “The pandemic has redefined fashion for me - reduce, reuse, recycle â™»ï¸. Time taken: less than 20 min. Wearing @shobanakamineni saree. Jewellery - I turned a bracelet into a necklace. Felt great for a great occasion. â¤ï¸” Check out her photo on social media:

Upasana Kamineni Konidela draped a classic off-white saree featuring a floral print for Rana Daggubatti and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding on August 8, 2020. She accessorised her outfit with a stone-studded bangle.

She paired the jewellery with a bracelet used as a neckpiece. For a complete look, Ram Charan’s wife kept her mid-length hair loose, applied a tiny bindi, and opted for nude makeup. While Upasana Kamineni Konidela used a caramel lip shade, she highlighted her eyes with a thick liner.

Response to Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s photo

Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s recent social media post garnered a positive response. The entrepreneur’s fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform dropped appreciative remarks on the picture. Her snap received over 1,43,000 likes and 400 comments on Instagram. Some of the followers could not get enough of her style and called her saree 'pretty', 'elegant', and 'classy'. Meanwhile, other fans dropped emoticons like heart-eyed face, fire, heart, and sparkle, among others. Check out their response to the picture:

