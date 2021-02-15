'Uppena' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vaishnav Tej-Krithi Starrer Garners Whopping Amount

Helmed by Sukumar’s ex-assistant Bucchi Babu Sana, Uppena made it to the theatres on February 12, 2021. The film which marks the debut for the actor Panja Vaishnav Tej (brother of Sai Dharam Tej), has already garnered a massive appreciation from the audience. According to FilmiBeat, the romantic drama has earned Rs 8.2 crore on the third day with its theatrical run at the Box Office. The score marks as an all-time record for a debut actor in Tollywood.

Uppena Box Office collection Day 3

The film earned Rs 9.35 crore on its first day of hitting the cinemas, marking an all-time record. On the second day, it collected Rs 6.86 crore, while on Day 3, it has acquired Rs 8.2 crore from the Telugu region itself. Released amid high expectations, the film has created a big record by crossing Rs 50 crore gross worldwide, reported FilmBeat.

The film also features Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi in the essential roles. Set in the backdrop of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, the theme revolves around honour killings. It tells the story of a fisherman named Aasi (played by Vaishnav Tej), who falls in love with Bebamma (played by Krithi Shetty). Bebamma’s father Rayanam (played by Vijay), tries to rip the couple apart for the sake of his honour. The aftermath shows how the couple manages to end up together. The flick focuses on the class divide which is often showcased in the Tamil film industry.

Bankrolled by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, the music of the film is composed by Swing Zara fame Devi Sri Prasad. The cinematography and editing portion have been taken care of by Shamdat and Naveen Nooli respectively. Initially, the filmmakers planned to release the film in April last year, which later got postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. The filmmakers refused to release the film through OTT platforms and waited for the opening of the theatres. Once the theatres opened up with 50 per cent occupancy, the filmmakers announced the release it during Valentine’s Day weekend.

Image Source: A still from Uppena

