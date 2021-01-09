'A1 Express' First Look Released By Sundeep Kishan; First Hockey-based Film Of Tollywood

Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan recently took to social media to share the first look of his upcoming film, A1 Express. In the tweet, he indicated that this is his 25th film and is the first hockey-based film to release in the Telugu film industry. In the first poster shared, Sundeep Kishan is seen holding up his team jersey while flashing a bright smile. Sundeep has received a lot of compliments for his look.

A1 Express first look released

Actor Sundeep Kishan recently took to Twitter to announce his next film, A1 Express, which is expected to hit the theatres in the next few days. He shared the poster of the film which indicates that it will be based on the national sport hockey and the Indian team. The film has been directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu while the production has been jointly done by TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Aggarwal, Sundeep Kishan, and Dayya Pannem. This is also the 25th addition in actor Sundeep Kishan’s filmography, which makes this sports drama even more special for the fans.

In the poster shared, actor Sundeep Kishan is seen celebrating victory while holding a hockey stick in his right hand. He has also opted to go shirtless while showing off his well-toned athletic body, which he has maintained to fit into the character. He is also spotted holding up his team India jersey indicating that the actor will portray the role of an international sportsperson in the film. Sundeep Kishan has also kept his look rugged with long hair and well-styled beard which is getting highlighted in the poster. In the background, the audience can be seen cheering for the team while it rains heavily.

In the caption for the post, Sundeep Kishan has mentioned that he is presenting the audience with their most ambitious project as it is the first Telugu film based on hockey. Have a look at the first look poster of A1 Express here.

Read 'A1 Express': Sundeep Kishan & Team Wrap Up Film's Shoot, Share BTS Video

Also read Nikhil Siddhartha & Sundeep Kishan Hail The TikTok Ban In India; Check Out Their Tweets

A lot of people have spoken highly about the first look of A1 Express in the comments. They have also wished the actor for the upcoming venture as they have been looking forward to it. Have a look.

Congratulations bro :) what a transformation! Will watch in theaters — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) January 9, 2021

The poster is fab. Best wishes! — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) January 9, 2021

Wow 😍 wishing u all the very best anna ♥️. On behalf of @urstrulyMahesh Fans 🤝😊#SarkaruVaariPaata — Mom's Pet...❤️🙇 (@MbFanSai1) January 9, 2021

Read Vizag Gas Leak: Chiranjeevi, Sundeep Kishan & Other Celebs Offer Condolences Amid Tragedy

Also read Sudheer Babu's Birthday: Tollywood Actors Aditi, Anasuya, Sundeep Kishan Wish The Actor

Image courtesy: Sundeep Kishan Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.