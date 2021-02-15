How 'We Live In A Society' Meme Became Part Of The Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

The Justice League Snyder Cut trailer dropped recently and it has sent fans into a frenzy in anticipation of the film which will be coming out on 18th March on HBO Max. There were many amazing moments in the trailer but one scene at the end stood out the most. Jared Leto's Joker is talking to Batman and says, ''We live in a society, where honor is a distant memory.” Fans believe this has been inspired originally from the 'We live in a society meme'.

We Live in a Society Meme

Also Read: Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Excites Fans For Batman, The Joker, And Darkseid

credit where credit's due: having Leto Joker actually say "we live in a society" in that trailer is some grade-A trolling and I respect it — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 14, 2021

The phrase 'we live in a society' has been around for approximately three decades. The phrase originally came from Jerry Seinfeld's superhit self-titled show Seinfeld in the early 90s and has stuck around since them. After it became popularised through the show, the phrase began to be used as an internet term on online message boards, forums and across Reddit.

Then the age of Instagram arrived and with it millions of weird, edgy motivational quotes posted along with photos of superheroes. A lot of users often posted edgy quotes with a Joker photo and the most popular quote by far was, 'We live in a society'. That's how a phrase that came from a 90s comedy show ended up associated with the Joker. Take a look at this Instagram post below and you'll understand the kind of posts being referred to.

Also Read: Jared Leto As Joker In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Revealed; See First Look Photos

To this day, however, that phrase has never been used by the Joker in the comics or the movies, until now. This could just be director Zack Snyder trolling the fans or it could end up having a deeper meaning to the plot of the film. This is going to be a chance for redemption for Jared Leto's Joker. Fans had hated his Joker from suicide squad and he will be looking to create his own mark on the Jokers character, the way Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger have.

Also Read: Jared Leto To Reprise 'Joker' In Zack Synder's 'Justice League', Here's The First Look

Justice League Trailer

The new Justice League trailer for the Snyder cut has left fans happy with hope as Zack Snyder shows off his style of gorgeous filmmaking coupled with gritty action and intense music. Whatever people may say about his films, the director knows how to make good action films (300, Sucker Punch, Man of Steel). Only time will tell how good the new and improved Snyder cut of the Justice League till turn out. Stay tuned for more news on Justice League Snyder Cut news.

Also Read: Quentin Tarantino Speaks On The 'subversion' In The Talk Show Ending Scene Of 'Joker'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.