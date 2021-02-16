Uppena Box Office Collection: Vaishnav Tej's Movie Becomes 'massive Hit' In Just 4 Days

Panja Vaishnav Tej starrer Uppena hit the theatres on February 12, 2021. The film has garnered massive appreciation from the critics as well as the audience and has gone on to become a super hit. On February 16, 2021, trade analyst Girish Johar took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the Uppena team for garnering a whopping amount of Rs 50 crore at the box-office. Take a look at his tweet.

Uppena becomes a 'massive hit'

Also read: 'Uppena' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vaishnav Tej-Krithi Starrer Garners Whopping Amount

The film was called a 'massive hit’ on ‘strong Monday’ by the analyst who informed that the box office collection of the film was Rs 50 crore in four days. The film earned Rs 9.35 crore on its first day of the release, while on the second and third day, it acquired Rs 6.86 crore and Rs 8.2 crore respectively.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Expresses Her Joy Over Working With Nayanthara And Vijay Sethupathi

On February 15, 2021, Uppena’s female lead actor Krithi Shetty, too, expressed her gratitude for the Uppena review by several celebrities such as Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna on the microblogging site. She wrote that she is feeling ‘encouraged and blessed’ and ‘can’t wait to hear’ their opinions and thoughts. Have a look.

Thank you thank you thank you soooo much sir 🙏 feeling really encouraged and blessed😊 https://t.co/MZupsNz6aK — KrithiShetty (@IamKrithiShetty) February 15, 2021

Thank you so much 💞 hope you enjoy the film 🥳 can’t wait to hear what you think of our uppena 💝✨ https://t.co/W7ECN2QC1b — KrithiShetty (@IamKrithiShetty) February 15, 2021

Also read: Vijay Sethupathi's 1st Single From 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' Is All Things Melancholic

The film has created a big record by crossing Rs 50 crore gross worldwide. The score has marked as an ‘all-time record’ for debut actor Vaishnav Tej. Helmed by Sukumar’s ex-assistant Bucchi Babu Sana, Vaishnav Tej's movie is produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. Uppena cast also includes Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi in the pivotal roles. The film’s music is taken care of by Devi Sri Prasad, while Shamdat and Naveen Nooli handled the cinematography and editing. Originally, the film was scheduled to release in April 2020, which was later postponed due to COVID-19 and its subsequent lockdown.

The theme of the romance drama revolves around honour killings and it focuses on the class divide often shown in the Tamil film industry. The film tells the story of a middle-class fisherman who falls in love with an upper-class girl. The aftermath shows the girl’s father trying to rip the couple apart for the sake of his honour.

Image Source: A still from Uppena

Also read: Vijay Sethupathi Quits Laal Singh Chaddha; 'Weight Not An Issue' Says Actor! Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.