Vijay Sethupathi's 1st Single From 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' Is All Things Melancholic

On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2021, the makers of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal released the first-ever song of the upcoming Tamil film. Yesterday, the music video of Rendu Kaadhal song was dropped on Sony Music South's YouTube channel and was quick to win netizens' hearts. The heartfelt melody is jointly sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Shakthisree Gopalan and Aishwarya Suresh Bindra.

'Rendu Kaadhal' marks the first single of music composer Anirudh's 25th film

The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal song titled Rendu Kaadhal's release is special because it marks the first single of popular Kollywood singer & music composer Anirudh Ravichander's 25th film. Thus, the music video of the Tamil song also stars Anirudh alongside co-singers Shakthisree Gopalan and Aishwarya Suresh Bindra. Along with releasing the music video on YouTube, Sony Music South wrote, "Tugging pieces of your heart, presenting #RenduKaadhal​ from #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal​! A Rockstar #Anirudh​ 25 special, this melody packed with the feels, written by #VigneshShivan​ is sure to hit you hard, leaving you yearning for more!".

On the other hand, lead actor Samantha Akkineni also took to her Instagram handle to rejoice as she announced the release of her highly-anticipated film's first-ever single. Sharing the poster of the Anirudh musical on her Instagram handle, Samantha wrote, "First Song from #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal out #RenduKaadhal". She added, "Just the usual @anirudhofficial madness... the big 25 and what a 25 it has been (sic)".

Check out Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post below:

The music video of Rendu Kaadhal starts with Vijay Sethupathi expressing that he has two hearts and spoke about how while one cannot deal with one heartbreak it's double the trouble for him. Later, Anirudh, Shakthisree and Aishwarya take over the video with melancholic moments alongside a full-fledged orchestra, all dressed in black. For the unversed, in addition to penning the emotional lyrics of the song that convey complex feelings with sheer simplicity, Vignesh Shivan has also directed and conceptualised Rendu Kaadhal's beautifully shot music video. In less than 24 hours from its release, it has garnered over 841k views on YouTube alone.

Watch the music video of 'Rendu Kadhaal' on YouTube below:

