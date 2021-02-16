Vijay Sethupathi Quits Laal Singh Chaddha; 'Weight Not An Issue' Says Actor! Details

Vijay Sethupathi was all set to work in the much-awaited Aamir Khan’s movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Much to the fans’ disappointment, the actor confirmed that he will not be a part of the Laal Singh Chaddha cast.

The official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha is a much-anticipated movie right now. Fans were excited to hear that the Master star will be a part of Laal Singh Chaddha cast, playing the role of Aamir Khan’s best friend. The movie was set to start filming in 2020 but got delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Opting out of Laal Singh Chaddha cast

There were reports of Vijay Sethupati dropping out of Laal Singh Chaddha recently, and the actor then confirmed the news saying that he will not be a part of the Laal Singh Chaddha cast anymore. He was set to play the role of the main lead’s best friend, who was Bubba in Forrest Gump. Notably, Vijay Sethupathi’s character was altered so he could play a Tamil person.

‘Weight not an issue’

There were several speculations that Vijay had to quit the movie due to his weight. When contacted by IndiaToday.in about his exit from the movie, Vijay Sethupathi cleared out the rumours that he was not removed from the movie due to his weight. The 43-year-old actor then confirmed that he had to opt-out of the movie due to other work commitments. He, reportedly, asked Aamir Khan to cast someone else for the role. There is, reportedly, no one cast to replace Vijay Sethupathi yet.

Vijay Sethupathi’s movies

Vijay Sethupathi's movies are loved and commended by his fans and critics alike. Vijay Sethupathi debuted as the main lead in Seenu Ramasamy’s Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. Vijay Sethupathi’s movies like Pizza and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom got him his breakout roles. Vijay Sethupathi’s movies Sundarapandian, Pizza, and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, saw great success in 2012 as they were critically and commercially successful. Vijay Sethupati's latest release is the Telugu film ‘Uppena’.

