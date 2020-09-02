'Vakeel Saab' Cast Boasts Of 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan In The Titular Role

As September 2, 2020, marks the 49th birthday of the Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan, the makers of his upcoming film titled Vakeel Saab unveiled the motion poster of the 'Power Star' from the film across social media platforms. For the unversed, the courtroom drama is an official Telugu remake of 2016's superhit film Pink. While Pawan will essay Amitabh Bachchan's role from the original film, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla will reprise Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang's roles from the original film. Read to find out more about Vakeel Saab cast in detail to know which actor is playing which character in this highly-anticipated Telugu film:

Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kalyan will be playing the titular role of Vakeel Saab in this Venu Sriram directorial. Pawan will be seen essaying the role of Big B from 2016's original film Pink. The courtroom drama marks the comeback of the 49-year-old on the silver screens after two years as he was last seen in 2018's Agnyaathavaasi.

Nivetha Thomas

Nivetha Thomas, who is best known for her performance in Ninnu Kori, will play one of the leading ladies in Vakeel Saab. Nivetha will be seen essaying the role of Taapsee Pannu from Pink. She was last seen in filmmaker A. R. Murugadoss' action thriller Darbar, which released in January this year.

Anjali

The popular Kollywood and Tollywood actor, Anjali has been roped in by the makers to reprise Kriti Kulhari's role from Pink in Vakeel Saab. Anjali was last seen in 2019's Tamil drama film Naadodigal 2, which is a sequel of 2009's Naadodigal. The 34-year-old is best known for her impeccable performances in Angaadi Theru and Engaeyum Eppothum.

Ananya Nagalla

Ananya Nagalla, who marked her debut in Tollywood with 2019's Mallesham, will be seen essaying the role of Andrea Tariang from Pink in this Telugu film. The 24-year-old's performance alongside Priyadarshi as Chintakindi Mallesham in Mallesham had received a thumbs up from the critics. Now, Vakeel Saab marks the second big banner venture of Ananya.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, the highly-anticipated film will also feature Prakash Raj, Naresh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Ananda Chakrapani in key roles. Kamal Hasan's daughter, Shruti Hasan will also have a cameo appearance in this Pawan Kalyan starrer. However, the release date of Vakeel Saab has not been announced by the makers yet.

