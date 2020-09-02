Last Updated:

Pawan Kalyan Quiz: Test How Much You Know About The "Vakeel Saab" Actor

Pawan Kalyan quiz: Here is a small quiz that will test your knowledge about the actor and his works in the past along with some trivia about him. Read ahead.

Pawan Kalyan quiz

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular actors in the south film industry. He is known for his versatility when it comes to his acting skills and the amazing movie scripts that he has been a part of. The actor has been praised countless times in the past and has a huge fan following. Pawan Kalyan also has been actively involved in political work. He is among the few actors who also owns a charitable trust to help the less fortunate. His movies often create a huge buzz among the audience, due to which he has become a megastar in the South film industries. His upcoming film, Vakeel Saab, has already created a huge buzz and has the audience eager to watch the film as soon as possible. His other upcoming movies include PSPK 27, which has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. He will also be seen in the sequel of the film titled PSPK 28 directed by Harish Shankar. He celebrates his birthday today and hence, here is a small quiz that could help one know more about Pawan Kalyan's facts that are not widely known.

Pawan Kalyan quiz to test how much fans know about him 

When was Pawan Kalyan born?

  •  September 2, 1976
  •  September 2, 1969
  •  September 2, 1971
  •  September 2, 1972

 

Who is the wife of Pawan Kalyan?

  •  Anna Lezhneva
  •  Renu Desai
  •  Nandini
  •  None of the above

 

Apart from an actor, what other profession does Pawan Kalyan follow?

  •  Politician
  •  Director
  •  Songwriter
  •  All of these

 

Which famous actor is the sibling of Pawan Kalyan?

  •  Mahesh Babu
  •  Chiranjeevi
  •  Chaitanya
  •  Ram Charan

 

What is the name of the debut movie of Pawan Kalyan?

  •  Theri
  •  Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi
  •  Super
  •  Sarainodu

 

Who was the first co-star of Pawan Kalyan?

  •  Sridevi
  •  Asin
  •  Supriya
  •  Pooja

 

What is the name of the charitable trust owned by Pawan Kalyan?

  •  Common Man Protection Force
  •  Aam Aadmi Suraksha
  •  Help a child
  •  Helping Hands

 

Under which production networks does Pawan Kalyan produce films?

  •  Anjana Productions
  •  Pawan Kalyan Creative Works
  •  Both of them
  •  None of the above

 

How many National Awards have been won by Pawan Kalyan?

  •  1
  •  2
  •  3+
  •  None

Answers:

  • September 2, 1971
  • Anna Lezhneva
  • All of these
  • Chiranjeevi
  • Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi
  • Supriya
  • Common Man Protection Force
  • Both of them
  • 1

