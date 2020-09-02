Pawan Kalyan Quiz: Test How Much You Know About The "Vakeel Saab" Actor

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular actors in the south film industry. He is known for his versatility when it comes to his acting skills and the amazing movie scripts that he has been a part of. The actor has been praised countless times in the past and has a huge fan following. Pawan Kalyan also has been actively involved in political work. He is among the few actors who also owns a charitable trust to help the less fortunate. His movies often create a huge buzz among the audience, due to which he has become a megastar in the South film industries. His upcoming film, Vakeel Saab, has already created a huge buzz and has the audience eager to watch the film as soon as possible. His other upcoming movies include PSPK 27, which has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. He will also be seen in the sequel of the film titled PSPK 28 directed by Harish Shankar. He celebrates his birthday today and hence, here is a small quiz that could help one know more about Pawan Kalyan's facts that are not widely known.

Pawan Kalyan quiz to test how much fans know about him

When was Pawan Kalyan born?

September 2, 1976

September 2, 1969

September 2, 1971

September 2, 1972

Who is the wife of Pawan Kalyan?

Anna Lezhneva

Renu Desai

Nandini

None of the above

Apart from an actor, what other profession does Pawan Kalyan follow?

Politician

Director

Songwriter

All of these

Which famous actor is the sibling of Pawan Kalyan?

Mahesh Babu

Chiranjeevi

Chaitanya

Ram Charan

What is the name of the debut movie of Pawan Kalyan?

Theri

Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi

Super

Sarainodu

Who was the first co-star of Pawan Kalyan?

Sridevi

Asin

Supriya

Pooja

What is the name of the charitable trust owned by Pawan Kalyan?

Common Man Protection Force

Aam Aadmi Suraksha

Help a child

Helping Hands

Under which production networks does Pawan Kalyan produce films?

Anjana Productions

Pawan Kalyan Creative Works

Both of them

None of the above

How many National Awards have been won by Pawan Kalyan?

1

2

3+

None

Answers:

September 2, 1971

Anna Lezhneva

All of these

Chiranjeevi

Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi

Supriya

Common Man Protection Force

Both of them

1

