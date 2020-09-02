Pawan Kalyan Quiz: Test How Much You Know About The "Vakeel Saab" Actor

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular actors in the south film industry. He is known for his versatility when it comes to his acting skills and the amazing movie scripts that he has been a part of. The actor has been praised countless times in the past and has a huge fan following. Pawan Kalyan also has been actively involved in political work. He is among the few actors who also owns a charitable trust to help the less fortunate. His movies often create a huge buzz among the audience, due to which he has become a megastar in the South film industries. His upcoming film, Vakeel Saab, has already created a huge buzz and has the audience eager to watch the film as soon as possible. His other upcoming movies include PSPK 27, which has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. He will also be seen in the sequel of the film titled PSPK 28 directed by Harish Shankar. He celebrates his birthday today and hence, here is a small quiz that could help one know more about Pawan Kalyan's facts that are not widely known.
Also Read | Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film With Harish Shankar Officially Announced By Producers'
Also Read | Pawan Kalyan & Pooja Hegde Might Star Together For Former's 28th Film: Reports
Also Read | Remember When Renu Desai Spoke About Her Separation From Pawan Kalyan In An Interview?
Also Read | Pawan Kalyan Roped In For Telugu Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.