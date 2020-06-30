'Vakeel Saab's' Still Gets Leaked; Fans Can't Keep Calm As Pawan Kalyan Dons Lawyers Robes

South Indian actor Pawan Kalyan will be coming back to the big screen after a gap of almost two years with Vakeel Saab. His fans have been excited about the film ever since it has been announced. Recently, a still from Vakeel Saab was leaked on social media and fans have not been able to keep calm since then.

Pawan Kalyan in a still from Vakeel Saab

Several fans of South Indian actor Pawan Kalyan have been going gaga on social media as a still from Vakeel Saab has been leaked on social media. The image has the actor dressed in a lawyer’s clothing in a courtroom background. Pawan Kalyan is sporting a bearded look. From the looks of it, it seems like the actor is putting forth his point in this scene.

Take a look at Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab here:

ALSO READ | Pawan Kalyan Starrer 'Vakeel Saab' To Resume Shooting? Read Here

Ever since the still from Vakeel Saab has been released, several fans have been going gaga on social media. Many of them are praising how different Pawan Kalyan has been looking in the film. Fans are awaiting for Vakeel Saab to hit the theatres at the earliest. Take a look at how fans are gushing over Pawan Kalyan’s still from Vakeel Saab:

Super — Crickystar (@crickystar) June 29, 2020

ALSO READ | How Much Is Shruti Haasan Charging For A Small Role In 'Vakeel Saab'? Details Here

Leaked pic ki aa ela vuntey inka teaser ki 🤙🤙 waiting to see him on big screen #VakeelSaab @PawanismNetwork @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/Ib2XaWvrOL — Hemanth Jk (@HemanthJk1) June 28, 2020

ALSO READ | Nivetha Thomas Approached To Play A Prominent Role In Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'?

Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Bollywood film, Pink. The original film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang in lead roles. For the remake, Pawan Kalyan will be stepping into Bachchan’s role in Vakeel Saab.

There are several rumours that Jacqueline Fernandez will be having a special dance number in Vakeel Saab. She is known in Bollywood for her stunning dance numbers apart from her uber-cool acting skills. The news has not been confirmed yet but it will be interesting to see Jacqueline Fernandez in a foot-tapping dance number.

Vakeel Saab is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2020. The film also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Sriram Venu, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Vakeel Saab was scheduled for a May 2020 release but had to be pushed ahead due to the coronavirus lockdown that was imposed across the country.

ALSO READ | Pawan Kalyan Gives Thumbs Up To PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Positive Of Glorious Future

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.