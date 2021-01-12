'Vakeel Saab' Teaser: Pawan Kalyan's Fans Trend Film On Twitter Ahead Of Teaser Release

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab teaser is going to be released on the 14th of January. Ahead of the same, the section of Twitterati that has been waiting for the release of Pawan Kalyan's next for quite some time now, took to the micro-blogging site in order to make the film trend. The anticipation for Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab teaser can be sensed through the series of the tweets below. The same can also be found on Twitter.

The tweets below see exuberant fans expressing their excitement for the release of the teaser, through which they will be able to get a glimpse of their star one more time. Some handles dedicated to regional Indian cinema updates can also be seen setting targets for the teaser in terms of engagement numbers. Some of those tweets can be found below.

The Tweets:

#VaKeelSaab Teaser 1 Million Likes Target in 60 Minutes ..



Let's Try 👍



Let's Smash South Indian Records 😎 pic.twitter.com/WMOgucmmgP — Twood Trolls™ (@TrollPSPKHater) January 8, 2021

He is Coming 💥



The Emperor Of Telugu Cinema🙌🥁



Let's Welcome our Usthaad #PawanKalyan in Grand Way From January 14th 6:03PM #VakeelSaab • @PawanKalyan #VakeelSaabTEASER pic.twitter.com/YSJx2MKor7 — Ardent PSPK Fans™ (@ArdentPSPKFans) January 12, 2021

About Vakeel Saab:

Vakeel Saab is helmed by Venu Sriram and bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. It is the official remake of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink, in which Pawan Kalyan will be seen filling the spot of the lawyer. The film marks the return of Pawan Kalyan into movies after a gap of nearly two years. As far as Vakeel Saab release date is concerned, the film was initially set to release on Pongal. But, like many cinematic projects, the release plans of the film were altered in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. An update on the new Vakeel Saab release date is yet to be given.

