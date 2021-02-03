'Valimai' Thala Ajith To Shoot A Unique Bike Scene In Spain, Suggest Reports

Valimai is among the most awaited South Indian movies of 2021. The movie has been in the news ever since its inception and fans are eager to know details about the same. According to a recent report, Thala Ajith’s upcoming action thriller is gearing up for the last schedule in February. However, the film also plans to shoot a sequence in Spain but due to lockdown, they are unable to complete filming on the same. If reports are to be believed, a source close to the development revealed details about the shooting in Spain.

According to a report Pinkvilla, a source has revealed that the plan for shooting in Spain remains unchanged. It has also been revealed that while a large part of Valimai is ready, Spain is currently under lockdown and the team is now waiting for the Spanish Government to announce the unlocking of provisions. The Spanish timetable will be drawn up once the unlocking provisions have been announced and the cases in Spain are under control.

The source also revealed that they'd have to shoot in Spain for about five days. It's a special bike-based action scene to be shot under the supervision of experts from Spain, which is the reason for flying abroad. It's one of the most unique bike scenes in the film, and Thala Ajith, himself a biker, wanted it to look as authentic as possible. The whole premise of Valimai is set in India, with Ajith's character as a cop on the run across the country. Even the Spanish portions are going to be in sync with the Indian bit. The source also shared that as the entire film was kept under wraps, the team would unveil the look of Ajith as well as the teaser, only once the film completed its shoot.

About the film

Valimai is said to be an action thriller in which Ajith has two different looks. Huma Qureshi, who made her Tamil film debut with Rajinikanth's Kaala, will share the screen with Ajith. Produced by Boney Kapoor, Valimai also marks the second collaboration between the actor and H Vinoth. Valimai has music from the very popular Yuvan Shankar Raja, well known for delivering some super-hit themes to many superstars in the South Indian film industry. The release date of Valimai was expected to be Diwali 2020, but the release date of Valimai has now been further postponed due to the global pandemic.

