The 'Uncharted' Movie Cast Brings An Exciting List Of Actors For The Fans, Have A Look

Uncharted, an upcoming American action film is adapted by the video game with the same name. The Uncharted movie cast has included Tom Holland of Marvel’s Spiderman fame in the lead role, which will be exciting to watch especially for younger fans. The movie also includes some other terrific actors whose characters and portrayal is something that many fans are looking forward to. Let us take a look at the cast of Uncharted movie.

Uncharted movie cast:

Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

Tom Holland plays the lead role of Nathan Drake, a young fortune hunter. Playing a young and ambitious character, Tom Holland in Uncharted will be looking forward to bring life into the main character of the game on the big screen as well. His addition in the cast of Uncharted movie will open up a lot of energy and opportunities for the actor. Tom Holland has previously worked in Spiderman: Homecoming and its sequel and was widely praised for his performance in both films. In these films as well, the actor had done well to bring the comic character of Spiderman and Peter Parker into life. Here too, he will be playing the lead among the Uncharted movie characters.

Mark Wahlberg as Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan

The veteran actor is definitely an unexpected surprise in the Uncharted movie cast. He is playing the role of Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan, also a fortune hunter who then goes on to become Nathan’s mentor and a father-figure. This character is one of the major Uncharted movie characters. The variety of roles in his illustrious career makes it obvious that he will blend perfectly into this role as well. Mark Wahlberg has previously worked in classics like The Departed, Transformers: Age of Extinction and more.

Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer

Sophia Taylor Ali has been cast as Chloe Frazer, the love interest to the character of Nathan Drake. It will be interesting to see Sophia pick up this role. She has previously played a recurring role in Grey’s Anatomy in 2017. She also appeared in 2018 film Truth Or Dare.

Tati Gabrielle as Braddock

She is yet another addition to the cast of Uncharted movie. She has also played one of the regular characters in the Netflix original series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She will be portraying the role of Braddock. The nature of this character is largely unknown but is deemed as an important one as far as the makers are concerned.

The cast of Uncharted movie has very recently wrapped up shooting. Although there is no word on the release date yet, this film is expected to roll out in the first half of next year. The loyal fans of the game will be excited to see the movie version of it as well!

