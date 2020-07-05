Vanitha Vijayakumar Lashes Out At Lakshmy For Intruding Into Her Personal Life; Read Here

On Monday, Vanitha Vijayakumar took to her twitter and slammed TV host Laxmi Ramakrishnan for interfering in her personal life. She wrote, “It is not your business to be concerned in any way as your not involved in this are all. I myself am not interfering in their personal. Kindly mind your own business and keep your concerns regarding someone you hardly know to urself." (sic)

Do u know why 2 people get separated or divorced.

Vanitha Vijaykumar tweeted this in response to Lakshmy Ramakrishnan's series of tweets about her marriage and her husband. Lakshmy took to Twitter and wrote, "I just watched the news!! The man is already married and having two kids, not divorced!!! How can someone with education and exposure make such a blunder?!! Shocked!!! Why did the first wife wait till the #VanithaPeterpaulWedding got over, why didn't she stop it?.[sic]"

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan posted these tweets after there were media reports about Vanitha Vijayakumar's marriage with Peter Paul has stirred controversy. Reportedly, Peter Paul's first wife has filed a police complaint against him for getting married to an actor without getting a divorce from her. Therefore, Lakshmy slammed Vanitha with a series of tweets.

In another tweet, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan stated that she hoped Vanitha would settle down in this relationship, as she has always been vocal about her past experiences. She added that everyone wanted her to be happy but it's sad that she didn’t look into this part. She also talked about woman empowerment in context to his first wife asking for public support.

After Vanitha Viayakumar's response, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan addressed Vanitha and said that her concern was not just about her, but also about her husband’s first wife. She ended her tweet saying that Peter’s first wife is asking for support from the public. She added that she spoke only against remarriage without a legal divorce, a divorce is a generally accepted social norm.

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul's wedding

Actor Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul's wedding took place as per Christian rituals. While the bride Vanitha Vijayakumar wore a white wedding gown, the groom Peter Paul complimented her in a black suit. They exchanged their wedding vows in the presence of family members and only close friends due to the lockdown.

Pictures of the couple's wedding day went viral on the internet in no time. Their fan clubs shared them on social media. These pictures also feature Vanitha's daughters in the frame, who played the perfect bridesmaids in icy blue gowns.

