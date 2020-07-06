Vanitha Vijayakumar Slams Kutty Padmini For 'gossiping' About Her Personal Life

The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant and actor Vanitha Vijayakumar recently slammed the South Indian actor Padmini Kutty for making distasteful comments about her personal life. For the unversed, Vanitha recently got married to her beau Peter Paul. Her wedding with Paul marked the actor's third marriage which received mixed reactions from fans as well as some of the celebrities. After Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Vanitha slammed Padmini on Twitter for passing some personal remarks on her YouTube channel which irked the Bigg Boss famed actor.

Also Read | Vanitha Vijayakumar Lashes Out At Lakshmy For Intruding Into Her Personal Life; Read Here

Vanitha Vijayakumar's calls out Kutty Padmini

After the news of Vanitha and Peter's marriage broke the internet, a lot of people including multiple celebrities of the South Indian film industry put forth their views about the same. One such celebrity is actor Kutty Padmini who passed some derogatory remarks on Vanitha's motherhood and her wedding. Thus, an enraged Vanitha Vijaykumar took to Twitter to call out the Ambala Anjulam actor and lambasted her for her comments in a streak of tweets. Check out all the tweets below:

Dear @KuttyPadhmini sorry to have to coment here but you spoke here not to me..u could have had me in an interview..I would have obliged since I respect u...but now u proved ur intensions...let me tell u one thing..ty for your worst suggestions on dumping my kids ...I m unlike u — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 3, 2020

and have handled everything with dignity...u kindly do your duties as a mother to your kids as you have much more complications than I do...u settle ur daughters and take care of your life and health in this stage if life...don't worry about me..I'm definitely capable of taking — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 3, 2020

care of myself...none of u can or did cone to my rescue when I needed support..nor can u help me...SOCIETY wow for someone with a past like yours you shouldn't even be talk...I'm respecting your age and experience..but you really should stop trying to discuss other people in ur — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 3, 2020

channel without them being present...you only sitting and gossiping in your channel.. your talent to run your channel is very selfish and disgraceful interfering and discussing something behind their backs...especially u...should I review your decisions and give u suggestions on — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 3, 2020

your children's future in media...unfortunately I'm talented enough to earn money without involving gossip and useless talks about people who are not in my life...and u know what aka I HAVE A LIFE...I hope this gives you the cheap publicity ur looking for ur channel..god bless — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 3, 2020

Also Read | Vanitha Vijayakumar Shares A Pic With Husband Peter Paul Despite Controversy; See Here

Later, Kutty Padmini too took to her Twitter handle to apologise for her statements and accepted that she made a mistake. She wrote, "Hi Vanitha I am matured enough to say sorry if I have hurt you I bless you I feel sad u dint understand me." Although Vanitha accepted her apology she asked Padmini to refrain from gossiping about people from the film fraternity.

Check out her tweet below:

Ty for apologising.. Least expected such an immature advice on sending away kids to hostel ..my kids are my life and my world...kindly refrain from gossiping about film people in your channel and go for original content ..coz all film personalities don't fire back it hurts still https://t.co/UyxcRkklBc — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 3, 2020

Also Read | Vanitha Vijayakumar's Daughter Jovika Feels Completed As She Welcomes Stepdad Peter Paul

Meanwhile, Vanitha's daughter Jovika gave her marriage with beau Peter Paul a thumbs up with a heartfelt note on Instagram. She expressed how proud she is of her mother and wrote that she is extremely happy to welcome 'Papa' into their family. In her note, Jovika also mentioned that it's their life and they're going to live it their way. Read her full comment below:

"I'm happy for you and proud of you!! And I'm extremely happy and in awe of welcoming Papa into our little group of joy, adventure, excitement and truthfulness that we call family!! It finally feels complete and I never knew we were missing a piece to our puzzle... thank you for finding it from the hidden corner of amazing!! And I really hope that one day I will have friends like yours!! I have known and loved them for 10 years and truly from the bottom of my heart let me tell you they are our family so whenever anyone asks me "tell me about your family" they're names will be the one's after yours!! Many people may say many things but remember! It's OUR life and were gonna live it OUR way!!"

Also Read | Vanitha Vijayakumar Shares Throwback Pictures Of Thalapathy Vijay On Her Son’s Birthday

(Image credit: Vanitha Vijayakumar and Kutty Padmini Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.