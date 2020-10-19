Vanitha Vijayakumar And Peter Paul Have A Heated Argument In Goa? Ravindran Confirms

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul made headlines earlier this year with the news of their marriage. However, it seems like all is not well for the recently married couple. According to a report by Indiaglitz, the former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul are having trouble in their marital life and producer Ravindran Chandrasekaran has confirmed it with a cryptic Facebook post. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Vanitha Vijayakumar beats Peter Paul and throws him out of the house?

The Indiaglitz report mentioned that Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul have had a fight and they are having a difficult time in their marriage. The report said that Vanitha and Peter Paul were involved in a heated argument after Peter Paul got drunk and misbehaved with Vanitha. She reportedly beat him up and has also thrown him out of the house, added the report. There has been no official confirmation about the same incident from either Vanitha Vijayakumar or Peter Paul. However, Producer Ravindran has confirmed the same with a cryptic Facebook post. Here is a look at Ravindran Chandrasekaran's Facebook.

Ravindar Chandrasekaran's Facebook

Ravindran Chandrasekaran in his post seemingly confirmed the news. He said that the wishes of people who had opposed the illegal marriage has come true and finally PP has been beaten and chased out. Ravindran Chandrasekaran’s post read as, “Yes…verified.. every body words come true. Veetil irundhu thurathi vida pattar PP!!!”

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul's marriage

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul got married on June 27 in a private ceremony. The marriage had been doing the rounds at that time for all the wrong reasons. The next day of their marriage, Peter Paul’s wife Elisabeth Helen lodged a complaint claiming that they are not divorced yet and the wedding of Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul is illegal. People from the entertainment industry like Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Kasthuri and Ravindran Chandrasekharan had supported Helen.

They had also been involved in a war of words with Vanitha Vijayakumar on social media. Vanitha had been firm in support of Peter Paul. She had also said that all these issues will be sorted out legally and as a couple they are happy. This recent dramatic turn of events has left a lot of people wondering about their relationship.

Image Credits: vanithavijaykumar Instagram

