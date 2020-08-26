Vanitha Vijayakumar Posts Emotional Note For Husband Peter Paul, Calls Him 'lovely Soul'

South actor Vanitha Vijayakumar’s husband Peter Paul has been hospitalised after he complained of chest pain. He was taken to Ramchandra Hospital located in Porur, Chennai on Tuesday, August 25. Taking to Twitter, Vanitha Vijayakumar shared her ordeal with fans, while doing so she also slammed those who accused her of not being Peter Paul’s lawful wife.

Vanita Vijayakumar shares her ordeal

Vanita’s third marriage with Peter embroiled in controversy when the latter’s first wife Elizabeth Helen lodged a complaint against Peter for marrying another woman without divorcing her. Now, Vanita in her tweet, expressed that she made a sacred promise of ‘sickness and in health’ to her husband and not to ‘the law’. She added that both of them have been together while facing 'many emotions' of life but none could pull them apart from each other.

When I swore on the bible for better or for worse and in sickness and in health it was a promise I made to god and not to Law.peter Paul and I faced many emotions together in 2020 ..we laughed, we fought ,we loved, we cried..no Corona nor haters could pull us apart — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) August 25, 2020

Further on she explained that yesterday was an ‘important day’ of her life and explained that God is ‘testing their strength’ through this challenging situation. Calling her husband Peter Paul, a ‘lovely soul’, she promised fans that he would be back again ‘healthy and blessed’. The actor also claimed how marriage isn’t only a ‘legal document’ but is also a ‘union of two souls’.

Yesterday was a very important day we would never forget..god gave us a challenge to face together..to test the strength of our love for each other..we passed with flying colours...I believe in miracles...he is mine and I am his...I always believe god has a plan..now I know why Marriage is not only a legal document u posses to say u are married..marriage is a union of two hearts and a celebration of life together..marriage and divorce is just a piece of paper to many..the joy and pain two individuals go through is only theirs to dwell in..

Recalling the date of her marriage, Vanitha expressed that amid all the crisis she is facing ‘God has a plan’ for her. Exclaiming that she ‘believes in god’, she also went on to thank those who had been constantly supporting her. She concluded asking everyone to ‘Live and Let Live’.

We exchanged rings on June 27th 2020 amidst all the chaos around us..god had a plan..and I believe only in him. Peter Paul is a lovely soul who will win your hearts very soon...he is hale and healthy and blessed. I know he is born to achieve..you will understand soon... Thanking you lovely souls who sent us messages and cared about us ..it means the world to us..life is very short and unpredictable Live and let live.

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul tied the knot recently, in the month of June 2020. She was quarantined with her husband amid the lockdown. Peter Paul’s health update has not been shared by Vanita yet, however, in her tweets, she mentioned that he will recover soon and will be back to being ‘healthy’.

