Vanitha Vijayakumar Quits Social Media after Facing Backlash Over Controversies

Vanitha Vijayakumar of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame has been making headlines for quite some time now. It seems like she has been surrounded by a lot of controversies and after her marriage with Peter Paul. Recently, a media portal reported that she has become a part of a new controversy. Peter Paul's first wife Elisabeth has filed a police complaint stating that she has not divorced her husband. It was also reported that she wants him back.

After this, producer Ravindar Chandrasekhar, and actors Lakshmi Ramakrishnan and Kasthuri criticised Vanitha Vijayakumar for her move. And after facing so many controversies, the actor has reportedly quit Twitter. She has also restricted comments on her posts on YouTube.

Vanitha Vijayakumar quits social media

The past few days are have been quite tough for Vanitha Vijayakumar. She had joined Lakshmy Ramakrishnan on a live chat. After this, she had a public spat with actors Kasthuri and Ravindar. Reportedly, Vanitha made a sudden decision to quit social media and has deleted already deleted her Twitter account. It was also reported that she has disabled the comment section of her youtube channel. After she took this step, many of her fans and supporters are under shocked with her decision of quitting social media. However, she has been posting videos on her YouTube channel and this is a great relief for her fans.

Recently, a media portal revealed that she has now part of a new controversy. It was reported that her son Vijay Sri Hari has been battling depression due to the controversies surrounding his mother Vanitha. After this news broke, Vanitha Vijayakumar addressed the issue by talking to a media portal. She expressed that her son is in good shape and added he has no such problems. She also requested people to leave him at peace. She then mentioned that she is regularly talking to her ex-husband Akash.

The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant revealed that her son Vijay is living with his father Akash and added that he is taking good care of their son. She then warned everyone no to drag their son who is just a teenager in unnecessary controversies like this one. She also told the portal that she as a mother has the responsibility to raise her son as a good citizen, and will do all in her rights to raise him as one. Vanitha also has two daughters, Jovika and Jaynitha.

