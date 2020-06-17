Who Is Hank Green? What Is Hank's Crash Course? Know About His Family & Net Worth

Hank Green is a well known American video blogger, musician and entrepreneur. He is most prominently known for his videos on science which he shares on his YouTube channel. He is considered as one of the best YouTube content creators, better known as a science teacher, in the U.S.

His video content aims to educate people about miscellaneous scientific phenomena and thus motivate children to pursue science by making basic scientific concepts easy to understand. He and his older brother upload videos on a regular basis on various platforms which include the YouTube channels named Crash Course and Scishow.

Read on to know about how the 40-year-old YouTube science teacher became famous amongst students in the U.S. He currently has 11 M subscribers on his YouTube channel called Crash Course.

Who is Hank Green?

Hank Green is 40 years old American YouTube content creator, entrepreneur, musician, and vlogger. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama. He ventured into the YouTube world with his channel named VlogBrothers along with his brother John Green.

Hank Green created a blog called EcoGeek, it talked about environmental technology all over the world.

Hank and brother John also created the world's largest online video conference called VidCon which most people would have heard of.

Hank has created and hosted multiple YouTube channels including SciShow, Crash Course, The Brain Scoop, The Lizzie Bennet Diaries, SciShow Space, Animal Wonders, and GamesWithHank.

Hank received his education from Eckerd College and a Master's degree at the University of Montana.

Hank is also a music producer and released the studio album called So Jokes in 2008 which received Top 25 position in the Billboard's online albums category. He also released many albums later.

Hank is credited as the co-founder of record label DFTBA Records as well.

Green also created 2-D glasses back in 2011. The 2D glasses help to watch a 3-D movie in 2-D.

Crash Course

Crash Course is a YouTube channel which was created by brothers Hank and John Green. The channel airs educational courses that are based on the science, history concepts that will help to remember concepts better. First, they started teaching about Humanities and Science topics but later expanded and added few other hosts including Craig Benzine, Phil Plait, and Emily Graslie as well.

Crash Course: Kids channel was also launched which completely focused on teaching the younger kids. The show has many grants from Bill Gates' research company as well.

Hank Green's wife

Hank Green is married to Katherine Green. They have one son who was born in October 2016. He resides in Montana, the USA itself.

Hank Green's net worth

Hank Green currently hosts YouTube shows like Scishow Psych, PBS Eons, Crash Course: History of Science and Journey to the Microcosmos. The majority of his funding is believed to be from the viewers who support him through Patreon. According to celebrity net worth website, his net worth is believed to be worth $12 million. He has also been awarded grants from Bill Gates' bgC3 which is a research company founded by Bill Gates. He also earns income from his partnership with PBS Digital Studios as well.

