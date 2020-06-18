Moeen Ali Turns 33: RCB Star's Net Worth, IPL Salary, Personal Life And Birmingham House

Star all-rounder Moeen Ali is a regular member of the England line-up across all formats. Ever since his international debut in 2014, he has played in 60 Tests, 102 ODIs and 28 T20Is and he was part of England’s 2019 World Cup winning team. So far, he has scored 4,849 runs and bagged 282 wickets with his right-arm off-spin across all international appearances.

Moeen Ali also represents Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. To commemorate the 33rd birthday of the cricketer on Thursday, June 18, here is a look at some Moeen Ali net worth details as well as the Moeen Ali IPL salary for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

Happy birthday to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 all-rounder Moeen Ali 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3jZIEjVuOi — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2020

Moeen Ali birthday: Moeen Ali net worth and personal life

According to powersportz.com, the Moeen Ali net worth is estimated to be approximately US$8 million (i.e. approximately ₹61 crore). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as an active cricket player. On a personal note, Moeen Ali house is located in Birmingham, West Midlands, England.

Moeen Ali was born and brought up in Birmingham. His brothers Kadeer Ali and Omar Ali are also cricketers who play first-class cricket in England. Due to his beard, Moeen Ali is fondly known as ‘the beard that's feared’ by his fans in the country. He is married to a Bangladeshi origin woman, Firoza Hossain.

Moeen Ali birthday: Moeen Ali IPL salary for RCB

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Moeen Ali became one of the 13 players to be retained by RCB. The franchise retained the cricketer for US$223,478 (i.e. ₹1.7 crore) for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. Moeen Ali first joined the Virat Kohli-led RCB franchise in IPL 2018.

Here’s wishing our wrecker-in-chief Moeen Ali, a very very Happy Birthday! 🎂

Have a great one Mo! 🥳#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/dKq94Oieko — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 18, 2020

Disclaimer: The above Moeen Ali net worth, Moeen Ali house and Moeen Ali IPL salary for RCB information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Moeen Ali net worth, Moeen Ali house and Moeen Ali IPL salary figures.

