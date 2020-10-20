Vanitha Vijayakumar On 'rift' With Peter Paul: 'Facing Major Challenge, Don't Speculate'

Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul have been in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. The couple got married earlier this year and since then have been facing a lot of controversies. Recently, there were reports that Vanitha and Peter Paul are having a tough time in their marriage and they had a heated argument in Goa. This was confirmed by producer Ravinndar in a Facebook post. Vanitha Vijayakumar has now taken to her social media and has addressed this recent controversy in a long message. Here is a look at what Vanitha Vijayakumar had to say about it.

Vanitha Vijayakumar opens up about her situation amid reports of a rift with husband

Vanitha Vijayakumar took to her Twitter handle and talked about the recent controversy surrounding her husband Peter Paul and their marriage. Vanitha Vijayakumar started by saying, “To those who think I broke a home.. I made a home with someone who didn't have a home and family for many years..he was in pain and so was I..we loved laughed and lived thru the worst times beginning from COVID pandemic to the media circus which was purposely created around us.” She further said that she was terrified and shattered that she was going to lose him twice in a month. Vanitha also shared that life changes after your loved one is sick or going through recovery of something major in health and it was her constant worry and job to care for him.

Vanitha Vijayakumar’s Twitter

Vanitha and Peter Paul

Vanitha and Peter Paul got married on June 27 in a private ceremony. According to a report by IndiaGlitz, the next day of their marriage, Elisabeth Helen lodged a complaint claiming that they are not divorced yet and the wedding of Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul is illegal. People from the entertainment industry like Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Kasthuri, and Ravindran Chandrasekharan had supported Helen.

Recently, Vanitha and Peter Paul again made headlines as reports said they were involved in a heated argument in Goa after a drunk Peter Paul misbehaved with Vanitha Vijayakumar. She reportedly beat him up and also threw him out of the house. Producer Ravindran confirmed the same with a cryptic Facebook post. Here is a look at Ravindran Chandrasekaran's Facebook post.

Ravindran Chandrasekaran's Facebook

