Vanitha Vijayakumar & Kasthuri Bitterly Argue Online Over Former's Wedding With Peter Paul

Vanitha Vijayakumar's marriage to Peter Paul has become a sensational topic of debate on social media. The whole controversy started when Peter Paul's former wife, Elizabeth, claimed that Peter was unfaithful. She also alleged that he had not yet finalized their divorce, so his marriage to Vanitha Vijayakumar could not be legal.

After these allegations were made public, actor Lakshmi Ramakrishnan had a heated argument with Vanitha Vijayakumar online. Later, Kasthuri Shankar came to Lakshmi Ramakrishnan's defence and slammed Vanitha Vijayakumar for her online antics. This then devolved into a bitter war of words between the Kasthuri and Vanitha Vijayakumar.

Vanitha Vijayakumar has a bitter argument with actor Kasthuri Shankar

Also Read | After Alia, Father Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Kangana Ranaut Attack

My heart bleeds for you @LakshmyRamki . Please do not engage with cheap kuzhayadi sandai people. @vanithavijayku1 , You are really making this so bad for yourself. Take a break. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

Kasthuri Shankar recently took to social media to support Lakshmi Ramakrishnan against Vanitha Vijayakumar. In her post, Kasthuri Shankar claimed that her heart bled for Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, who was getting a lot of hate after her argument with Vanitha. She then advised Lakshmi Ramakrishnan to avoid arguing. Kasthuri then added that Vanitha Vijayakumar was just making things really bad for herself. She also advised Vanitha to "take a break".

legal standpoint- Hypocrite Vanitha is guilty of cyber abuse , attacking the modesty of a woman, and defamation. She filed police case on surya Devi for abusing her, She has done the exact same offence toward madam Lakshmy Ramakrishnan . She can be arrested. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

Further, Kasthuri Shankar also claimed that Vanitha Vijayakumar was guilty of "attacking the modesty of a woman" on social media. She added that Vanitha Vijayakumar was a "hypocrite", as Vanitha had filed a cyber abuse case against Surya Devi while abusing Lakshmi Ramakrishnan on social media. Kasthuri Shankar also proclaimed that Vanitha could be arrested for her actions.

Also Read | Remember When Janhvi Kapoor Admitted Crying In Her Bathroom Post Reading 'Dhadak' Reviews?

Vanitha Vijaykumar then responded to Kasthuri Shankar and accused her of using the controversy as a "publicity stunt". She then insulted Kasthuri Shankar and asked her to stay out of other people's personal life. Kasthuri then hit back against Vanitha Vijaykumar with another fiery tweet. Kasthuri once again called Vanitha Vijaykumar a cyber abuser and a hypocrite. She also slammed Vanitha for insulting Lakshmi Ramakrishnan.

Also Read | This Day That Year: Johny Joins Cast Of Varun' 'Coolie No.1' & Other Events That Made News

Look who is talking. Take your private life off youtube then talk. Hypocrite. Stop your cyber abuse, whole world saw your potty mouth against madam Lakshmi. No TV show friends here to conveniently edit out your expletives. You are exposing yourself, no one else is to blame. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 20, 2020

The war of words continued when Vanitha Vijaykumar responded to Kasturi's comments with an insult. Vanitha Vijaykumar called out Kasturi for having a "boring" life. She then asked Kasthuri to not act "like some experienced lawyer or journalist" when the situation did not concern her.

Also Read | 'I Was Removed From Everything': Harinder Sikka Claims Meghna Gulzar Didn't Credit Him

[Promo from Vanitha Vijayakumar and Sasthuri Shankar Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.