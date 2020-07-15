Last Updated:

Vanitha Vijayakumar Rubbishes Rumours Of Her Son Facing Depression Problems

Vanitha Vijayakumar talked to a media portal and expressed that all the rumours of her son facing depression problems are false. Read here to in detail.

vanitha vijayakumar

Vanitha Vijayakumar of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame has been making it to headlines for quite some time now. It seems like she has been surrounded by a lot of controversies and after the marriage to Peter Paul. Recently, a media portal revealed that she has now become a part of a new controversy. It was reported that her son Vijay Sri Hari has been battling depression due to the controversies that have surrounded his mother. After this news came out, Vanitha Vijayakumar came forward and addressed the topic. Read here to know more about it. 

Vanitha Vijayakumar becomes a part of a new controversy 

Vanitha Vijayakumar talked to a media portal and expressed that her son is in good shape and added he has no problem as such. She also requested people to leave him at peace. She then mentioned that she is regularly talking to her ex-husband Akash as she is the one who is taking care of her son's well being.

The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant also revealed that Vijay is living with his father and added that his father is taking good care of their son. She then warned everyone no to drag their son who is just a teenager in unnecessary controversies like this one. She also told the portal that she as a mother has the responsibility to raise her son as a good citizen and added that she will do all in her rights to raise him as a good citizen. Vanitha also has two daughters, Jovika and Jaynitha.

Last week, Vanitha Vijayakumar was in another controversy where she slammed a South Indian actor named Padmini Kutty for making distasteful comments about her personal life. Vanitha had taken to her twitter and slammed Padmini for passing some personal remarks on her YouTube channel which irked the Bigg Boss actor. Kutty Padmini had passed a derogatory remark about Vanitha's motherhood and her wedding. After which, an enraged Vanitha Vijaykumar took to Twitter to call out the Ambala Anjulam actor and criticized her for her comments in a streak of tweets. Check out all the tweets below:

