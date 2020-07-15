Vanitha Vijayakumar Rubbishes Rumours Of Her Son Facing Depression Problems

Vanitha Vijayakumar of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame has been making it to headlines for quite some time now. It seems like she has been surrounded by a lot of controversies and after the marriage to Peter Paul. Recently, a media portal revealed that she has now become a part of a new controversy. It was reported that her son Vijay Sri Hari has been battling depression due to the controversies that have surrounded his mother. After this news came out, Vanitha Vijayakumar came forward and addressed the topic. Read here to know more about it.

Vanitha Vijayakumar becomes a part of a new controversy

Vanitha Vijayakumar talked to a media portal and expressed that her son is in good shape and added he has no problem as such. She also requested people to leave him at peace. She then mentioned that she is regularly talking to her ex-husband Akash as she is the one who is taking care of her son's well being.

The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant also revealed that Vijay is living with his father and added that his father is taking good care of their son. She then warned everyone no to drag their son who is just a teenager in unnecessary controversies like this one. She also told the portal that she as a mother has the responsibility to raise her son as a good citizen and added that she will do all in her rights to raise him as a good citizen. Vanitha also has two daughters, Jovika and Jaynitha.

Last week, Vanitha Vijayakumar was in another controversy where she slammed a South Indian actor named Padmini Kutty for making distasteful comments about her personal life. Vanitha had taken to her twitter and slammed Padmini for passing some personal remarks on her YouTube channel which irked the Bigg Boss actor. Kutty Padmini had passed a derogatory remark about Vanitha's motherhood and her wedding. After which, an enraged Vanitha Vijaykumar took to Twitter to call out the Ambala Anjulam actor and criticized her for her comments in a streak of tweets. Check out all the tweets below:

Dear @KuttyPadhmini sorry to have to coment here but you spoke here not to me..u could have had me in an interview..I would have obliged since I respect u...but now u proved ur intensions...let me tell u one thing..ty for your worst suggestions on dumping my kids ...I m unlike u — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 3, 2020

and have handled everything with dignity...u kindly do your duties as a mother to your kids as you have much more complications than I do...u settle ur daughters and take care of your life and health in this stage if life...don't worry about me..I'm definitely capable of taking — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 3, 2020

care of myself...none of u can or did cone to my rescue when I needed support..nor can u help me...SOCIETY wow for someone with a past like yours you shouldn't even be talk...I'm respecting your age and experience..but you really should stop trying to discuss other people in ur — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 3, 2020

channel without them being present...you only sitting and gossiping in your channel.. your talent to run your channel is very selfish and disgraceful interfering and discussing something behind their backs...especially u...should I review your decisions and give u suggestions on — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 3, 2020

your children's future in media...unfortunately I'm talented enough to earn money without involving gossip and useless talks about people who are not in my life...and u know what aka I HAVE A LIFE...I hope this gives you the cheap publicity ur looking for ur channel..god bless — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) July 3, 2020

