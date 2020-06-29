Vanitha Vijayakumar's Daughter Jovika Feels Completed As She Welcomes Stepdad Peter Paul

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 star Vanitha Vijayakumar is now officially married to filmmaker Peter Paul. The couple tied the knot in Chennai on Saturday, June 27, 2020. On Sunday, Vanitha's older daughter Jovika shared a heartful note while welcoming her stepdad, Peter Paul. Check out the post here -

Jovika Vijayakumar penned a lovely note to welcome her stepdad and shared it on Instagram with Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul's wedding rings. In the picture, we can see the couple's shiny silver rings. Vanitha Vijayakumar's daughter expressed her feelings in the caption and welcomed Peter Paul with immense love and a warm heart.

Jovika Vijaykumar wrote, "I'm happy for you and proud of you!! And I'm extremely happy and in awe of welcoming Papa into our little group of joy, adventure, excitement and truthfulness that we call family!! It finally feels complete and I never knew we were missing a piece to our puzzle... thank you for finding it from the hidden corner of amazing!!😉 And I really hope that one day I will have friends like yours!! I have known and loved them for 10 years and truly from the bottom of my heart let me tell you they are our family so whenever anyone asks me "tell me about your family" they're names will be the one's after yours!! Many people may say many things but remember! It's OUR life and were gonna live it OUR way!! Love is contagious and OUR world is filled it! Let's be infected by it and never be sick of it!! Here's to more joy and happiness!! -Jovika Vijaykumar."

Vanitha Vijaykumar got married to Peter Paul on Saturday

Actor Vanitha Vijayakumar and Peter Paul's wedding took place as per Christian rituals. While the bride Vanitha Vijayakumar wore a white wedding gown, the groom Peter Paul complimented her in a black suit. They exchanged their wedding vows in the presence of family members and only close friends due to the lockdown. Pictures of the couple's wedding day went viral on the internet in no time. Their fan clubs shared them on social media. These pictures also feature Vanitha's daughters in the frame, who played the perfect bridesmaids in icy blue gowns. Check out the pictures -

