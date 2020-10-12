'Varmaa' Movie Cast: Here's A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

Varmaa is a Tamil remake of the successful Telugu flick Arjun Reddy. The 2019 romantic drama movie revolves around the life of Varmaa, who is a high-functioning alcoholic surgeon with anger management problems. He goes on the path of self-destruction after his girlfriend Meera marries someone else from her cast. After the incident, Varmaa cannot forget her and resorts to drugs and alcohol. Upon its release in October 2020, the movie garnered a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. Additionally, they criticised the chemistry between leading stars. Varmaa stars Dhruv Vikram and Megha Chowdhury in pivotal roles. It also features Raiza Wilson in a supporting role. Check out the whole cast of Varmaa below:

Cast of Varmaa movie

Dhruv Vikram as Varma

Dhruv Vikram plays the role of high-functioning alcoholic surgeon Varmaa, who has prevailing anger management issues. He falls in love with a coy lass Megha before they begin their romantic relationship. However, due to cast differences, their families do not approve of their relationship and forcibly marries Megha to someone else. So, to deal with the loss, he starts getting high on drugs and alcohol.

Megha Chowdhury as Megha

Megha Chowdhury plays the role of Megha in the romantic drama movie. Megha is a shy girl in Varma’s medical college. She stays in a relationship with Varmaa for some time before getting married to someone from her cast. Later on, Megha reveals that she left her husband days after their wedding and reunites with Varmaa.

Raiza Wilson as Raiza Wilson

Raiza Wilson plays the role of a successful film star and Varmaa’s patient. He persuades her to be in a no-strings relationship with him. However, as she falls in love with Varmaa, he leaves her.

Mathew Varghese as Varmaa’s father

Mathew Varghese plays the role of Varmaa’s father, who throws him out of the house for ruining the family’s reputation. He leaves alcohol and drugs after his father’s demise. Later on, after he meets Megha at a park, Varmaa’s family later clear out misunderstandings with Megha’s parents.

