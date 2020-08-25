Arjun Reddy Cast's Career Net Worth Is As Big As The Film's BO Collections; Details Here

Arjun Reddy is a romantic action film that released in the year 2017 in the Telugu language. The film became very popular among fans and it was adapted by Bollywood as well. Arjun Reddy's cast includes Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Jia Sharma among others. Here is the net worth of the cast of the film.

Arjun Reddy cast net worth

Vijay Deverakonda net worth

Vijay Deverakonda portrayed the titular character of Arjun Reddy in the film. The 31-year-old actor has won a Filmfare Award for Best Actor and has been a part of many popular films. He has been featured in Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover and Taxiwala among others.

According to trendcelebsnow.com, Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth is between $1 million - $5 million, which is between Rs 7 crores and Rs 37 crores. According to IndiaToday, the actor has a Rs 15 crore plush house in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, and apart from that, the actor owns several luxury cars as well.

Shalini Pandey net worth

Shalini Pandey portrayed the character of Preethi Shetty in the film. The actor has been featured in films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, 100% Kadhal and 118. According to Topplanetinfo.com, Shalini Pandey’s net worth is $800 million dollars as of 2020. When converted in INR, this amounts to over Rs 5.9 crores.

Kamal Kanaraju

Kamal Kanaraju has portrayed the role of Arjun’s brother in the film. He was pivotal to the movie’s plot. He has been seen in movies like Avakai Biryani, Arvind 2 and LAW. According to celebrityhow.com, the net worth of the actor is over $ 500 thousand, which is over Rs 3.7 crores.

About Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy is a Telugu movie which became a huge craze down in the South. The movie revolves around the character, Arjun Reddy Deshmukh who is an alcoholic surgeon and with a furious temper. He also falls in love with a girl, Preethi. But soon everything starts going downhill when their relationship takes a tragic turn and Preethi marries another man.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Vijay and Shalini Pandey official Instagram account

