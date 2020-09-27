Did You Know Vijay Deverakonda Auctioned His Award For Arjun Reddy For A Cause?

Vijay Deverakonda’s popular film Arjun Reddy recently completed three years of its release on August 26, 2020. The film featured him opposite Shalini Pandey, with Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju and Kanchana in supporting roles.

The film was also remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh which had Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead role. Vijay Deverakonda won several awards for this film. But do you know that he auctioned one of his award for a particular cause? Keep reading to know more:

When Vijay Deverakonda auctioned his award for 'Arjun Reddy'

It was in the year 2018 when Vijay won an award at the 2018 (South) edition at the cinema award function. Vijay bagged the Best Actor award for his performance for the film Arjun Reddy. On this occasion, the actor shared a picture of him with the award on Twitter.

However, in a series of tweets shared, the actor announced that he would auction the award and use the money for the state. In his tweet, he even tagged Telangana minister KT Rama Rao and expressed his wish to auction the award. After his tweet, the minister also replied to him and appreciated his good intention.

Vijay, many congratulations on winning your first Filmfare 👏



Delighted you want to support the Chief Minister’s relief fund. My compliments to your thoughtful gesture👍



Let me revert on how we can go about this. Congrats again https://t.co/oObPZqBAEU — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 17, 2018

After a few days, Deverakonda posted two photos on Twitter and mentioned, “The 1st Rowdy Club Sundowner Party. Filmfare given away.25 lakhs raised for CMRF Divi labs you are now a part of my journey. This blacklady is special to all of us. I shall show my appreciation by visiting you all :) Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao - KTR Anna we’ve seen this through successfully and in style - 25lakhs I can’t wait to see you and hand it over.” (sic).

The 1st @TheRowdyClub Sundowner Party.

Filmfare given away.

25 lakhs raised for CMRF 😁

Divi labs you are now a part of my journey. This blacklady is special to all of us. I shall show my appreciation by visiting you all :) pic.twitter.com/OgqA8Q0P3U — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 15, 2018

Vijay Deverakonda’s movies

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda made his debut as a lead actor in the 2016 released film Pelli Choopulu. The coming-of-age film was applauded by the fans and critics and even garnered commercial success at the box-office. However, his breakthrough came the very next year when he played the role of Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy’s bold romantic theme and Vijay Deverakonda’s stellar performance was appreciated by his fans.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming action film named Fighter. Reportedly, the actor has undergone strenuous martial arts training for his role as a fighter in the forthcoming Telugu movie. The film will be released in both Telugu and Hindi languages.

