Vijay Deverakonda & 'Arjun Reddy' Director Join Hands For Upcoming Web Show?

The Tollywood superstar Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly all set to collaborate with the Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga yet again, but this time around, for a digital project. According to a report by The News Minute, Vijay, who turned producer last year with the Telugu film Meeku Mathrame Cheptha, will set foot in the digital space as a producer. He will bankroll his brother Anand Deverakonda's upcoming web series which is said to be written by Sandeep.

(Image credit: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

Vijay joins hands with Arjun Reddy director

The director-actor duo Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Vanga took the silver screens by storm with 2017's romantic drama Arjun Reddy. Now, the duo has reportedly joined hands for Vijay's brother and actor Anand Deverakonda, who will soon venture in the digital space with upcoming web-series written by Sandeep. As per the online portal, the untitled web series will be directed by filmmaker KVR Mahendra, who directed his last romance drama titled Dorasani.

Apparently, Vijay was impressed with the script and thus, the casting process for the upcoming web series will also begin in a couple of months. The report also suggested that if everything pans out according to their plan, the show will be made from Geetha Arts' streaming platform, Aha. Furthermore, it also suggested that in addition to brother Anand's web series, the Dear Comrade actor is also contemplating on producing several projects in the digital space over the course of upcoming years.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Sandeep's blockbuster Tamil film Arjun Reddy completed three successful years since its release on the silver screens today. The film premiered on the big screen on August 25, 2017, and starred Vijay in the titular role of Arjun Reddy. The romantic drama also starred Shalini Pandey as the female lead and her on-screen chemistry with the Taxiwala actor in the film was widely praised by the masses.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming action film titled Fighter. Vijay is said to have undergone strenuous martial arts training for his role as a fighter in the upcoming Telugu film. The film will be released in both Telugu and Hindi languages.

