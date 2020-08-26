Vijay Deverakonda, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Shalini Pandey Celebrate 3 Years Of 'Arjun Reddy'

Vijay Deverakonda's famous film Arjun Reddy completed three years of its release on Tuesday. The director of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, tweeted out in remembrance of his film on Twitter and thanked all his fans for the love. Take a look at the tweet and see how celebs and fans have responded to the same.

Arjun Reddy's director shares a tweet

Three years to AR

The most imp day in our lives.

We all were brought to light like a lightning strike when a charge separates within a cloudðŸ˜„

A little overwhelmed descriptionðŸ˜

Thank u all for the love @TheDeverakonda #ShaliniPandey@VangaPranay @eyrahul @rameemusic pic.twitter.com/MT4BbyqPSH — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) August 25, 2020

Sandeep Reddy Vanga mentioned in his tweet that it was one of the most important days of his life and wrote - "Three years to AR The most imp day in our lives. We all were brought to light like a lightning strike when a charge separates within a cloud A little overwhelmed description Thank u all for the love." (sic). He also tagged everyone involved in the film in his tweet. The tweet has got 9.6k likes till now.

The main actor in the film, Vijay Deverakonda, also tweeted in response. He wrote - "Until - The next time" (sic) and added a couple of emojis to convey his emotions better. Take a look:

Until - The next time https://t.co/3WIYtRNvVJ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 25, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy, featured him opposite Shalini Pandey, with Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju and Kanchana in supporting roles. The movie was also remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh and had Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the main role. Both films did very well at the box-office.

Fans react to the post

Many fans also responded to the tweet. Fans had a mixed reaction as some fans felt the movie portrayed toxic masculinity in it and others mentioned certain scenes should have been removed. Other fans mentioned they really liked the film. Take a look at the tweets:

Slap scene should be removed — gurmeher_suri (@GurmeherSuri) August 25, 2020

Arjun Reddy. Thank you Sandeep Vanga and my favourite Vijay Devarakonda for the wonderful movie. pic.twitter.com/xktDuYTnzP — Rushi (@3Rushi) August 25, 2020

Real Arjun Reddy



We are proud of you pic.twitter.com/hxqwzLexHo — Sandeep Kumar Manku (@Sunny_wRoRi) August 25, 2020

AR is not a movie



It's an emotion

It's an Epic #3YearsForArjunReddyMania — ROWDINESSHH (@RowdyDineshh) August 25, 2020

Greatest of all time ! A film that was never made and it was a new chapter in films.@TheDeverakonda his performance in the movie was splendid & unforgettable#Cult #ArjunReddy #ArjunReddyTurns3 #3YearsForArjunReddyMania



All the best for your future @imvangasandeep pic.twitter.com/GG5fziNth1 — ðš‚ðšžðš›ðš’ðš— ð™ºðš˜ðš–ðš’ðš›ðšŽ (@surink7) August 25, 2020

Shalini Pandey on Arjun Reddy

Shalini Pandey, who played the main lead in the film Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda, also uploaded a post on Instagram to celebrate its 3 years since release. She wrote - "Three years of Arjun Reddy and a lifetime of memories" (sic). Take a look:

Many fans also responded to her post with positive remarks. Some fans mentioned that Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy was one of their favourite films. Take a look:

