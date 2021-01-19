Varun Tej Konidela Birthday: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & Other Celebs Wish The 'Ghani' Actor

On the occasion of Varun Tej Konidela's birthday, his colleagues from the South Indian film circuit have taken to various social media sites in order to wish the actor a very happy 31st birth anniversary. It has been observed that the likes of Allu Arjun and South Indian cinema legend Ram Charan have taken to their respective Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts to wish the actor and say a handful of things about the teaser of his upcoming release, Ghani.

In addition to their posts, one can see that many known names from the Indian entertainment fraternity have wished the 31-year-old actor well. The posts by the likes of Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and others can be found below.

Also Read: Venkatesh Daggubati And Varun Tej Are 'back With A Lot More Fun' In F2 Sequel

Varun Tej Konidela's birthday wishes:

Many many happy returns of the day my Brother @IAmVarunTej . GHANI punch is superbb. All the best for this Match. Congratulations to my Brother @Bobbyallu & my brother in law @sidhu_mudda for their first venture. Welcome to TFI. Wish the entire cast & crew of #GHANI all the best. pic.twitter.com/FNDEZm2Ggc — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 19, 2021

Birthday wishes to my First Hero as a PR, one the coolest & most dedicated Actors, Mega Prince #VarunTej. Thank you for everything, can't wait to see you in #VT10 & #F3Movie ❤ @IAmVarunTej #HBDVarunTej pic.twitter.com/bTQVkVX28h — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) January 18, 2021

Here is the mighty #Ghani 💪🏼



Many more happy returns to my dear brother @IAmVarunTej 🏆



Here is the #TheSoundofGhani 🔥



Volume Up ⬆️ Get Ur Earphones NOW



🎧🖤🎶▶️



My love to @Bobbyallu #siddu



My dir #kiran 🎧@george_dop 🖤https://t.co/werG69TRBw — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 19, 2021

SUPERR intense first look @IAmVarunTej and pretty sure you’re gonna kill it in this one as well..!!

wishing you a very Happy Birthday and a fantastic year 🤗#ghani #VT10 #HBDVarunTej pic.twitter.com/tVVDn4f7sN — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) January 19, 2021

As far as Varun Tej's personal and professional life is concerned, the actor found a brother-in-law in Chaitanya JV, who tied the knot with his sister, Niharik Konidela a little over a month ago. As a way of welcoming Chaitanya JV to the family, Varun Tej released a post that contained multiple images of him, Chaitanya, and more from the Sangeet Ceremony of the much-talked-about #Nischay wedding. The post can be found below and on Varun Tej's Instagram handle as well.

Also Read: Varun Tej Tests COVID-19 Positive, Thanks Fans For All Their Love

The Post:

On the professional front, Varun Tej will be seen essaying the character of a boxer in the upcoming Kiran Korrapati directorial, Ghani. The first look of the same was shared just a few hours ago by the actor himself on the occasion of his birthday. The film will be produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby. The post can be found below.

Also Read: Varun Tej Tests Negative For COVID-19 After 10 Days Of Home Quarantine

The talk is done..

Here is the first look of #Ghani!



Let’s make this count!!🥊🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/uYNVuls2gP — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) January 19, 2021

Also Read: Niharika Konidela's '#Nischay' Wedding: Varun Tej Shares Pictures From The Sangeet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.