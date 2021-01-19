Last Updated:

Varun Tej Konidela Birthday: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & Other Celebs Wish The 'Ghani' Actor

Varun Tej Konidela's birthday wishes came from every known corner of the South Indian film industry. Read on to see the names that wished the actor.

Varun Tej Konidela

On the occasion of Varun Tej Konidela's birthday, his colleagues from the South Indian film circuit have taken to various social media sites in order to wish the actor a very happy 31st birth anniversary. It has been observed that the likes of Allu Arjun and South Indian cinema legend Ram Charan have taken to their respective Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts to wish the actor and say a handful of things about the teaser of his upcoming release, Ghani.

In addition to their posts, one can see that many known names from the Indian entertainment fraternity have wished the 31-year-old actor well. The posts by the likes of Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and others can be found below.

Varun Tej Konidela's birthday wishes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As far as Varun Tej's personal and professional life is concerned, the actor found a brother-in-law in Chaitanya JV, who tied the knot with his sister, Niharik Konidela a little over a month ago. As a way of welcoming Chaitanya JV to the family, Varun Tej released a post that contained multiple images of him, Chaitanya, and more from the Sangeet Ceremony of the much-talked-about #Nischay wedding. The post can be found below and on Varun Tej's Instagram handle as well. 

The Post:

On the professional front, Varun Tej will be seen essaying the character of a boxer in the upcoming Kiran Korrapati directorial, Ghani. The first look of the same was shared just a few hours ago by the actor himself on the occasion of his birthday. The film will be produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby. The post can be found below.

