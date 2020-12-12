Niharika Konidela's '#Nischay' Wedding: Varun Tej Shares Pictures From The Sangeet

Niharika Konidela tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Chaitanya JV on the 9th of this month. The wedding in question was an intimate ceremony which was attended by close family members and friends of the actor/producer. In order to give his followers a glimpse into what the Sangeet ceremony looked like, her brother, Varun Tej Konidela took to Instagram to share pictures from Niharika Konidela's Sangeet day.

Check out the pictures below:

The wedding ceremony in question was said to be a four-day-long affair. During that time, a handful of pictures featuring the bride and groom made it to the internet. The images that can be seen below, one can see Chaitanya JV and his now lawfully wedded wife engaging in marriage customs and traditions. In the images, one can also see that Allu Arjun flew up to Udaipur for his friend and industry mate's big day.

Here are the first of Niharika Konidela's wedding photos that made it to the internet:

About the Niharika Konidela:

Niharika Konidela is an Indian film actress, dancer and television presenter. Konidela, who is the younger sister of Varun Tej, is better known for her works in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her debut with the film Oka Manasu (A film that would soon find a remake in 2017’s Ok Jaanu) in 2016. Konidela has also backed a handful of projects through her banner “Pink Elephant Pictures”. Konidela, as of now, has been a part of films such as Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solen, Suryakantham, Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding.

About Niharika Konidela's Husband:

Niharika Konidela's fiancee, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, who is fondly known as Chaitanya JV, is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. Chaitanya, who is also a travel and photography enthusiast, is currently working with Tech Mahindra. Chaitanya was introduced to the world by Niharika through a series of cryptic posts. Eventually, she took to her Instagram to unveil Chaitanya to the world. The actress-producer got engaged to him in August this year.

