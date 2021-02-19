Varun Tej Konidela Sweats It Out At His 'work Station' As He Prepares For 'Ghani'

Actors often go to extra lengths to prepare for their roles in films. It also includes shedding a few kilos to gaining some. Recently, Varun Tej Konidela shared a picture of his 'work station' as he is gearing up for his upcoming sports thriller film Ghani.

Check out Varun Tej Konidela's work station

In the picture shared by Varun, he is standing outside a boxing ring. He is wearing a pair of knee-length shorts and a sleeveless blue hoodie. A punching bag is also seen attached at the side. In the caption of the photo, Varun wrote, "Work station for the next few months!" He also used the hashtag #Ghani in the caption.

Varun's picture garnered over 43K likes within an hour of uploading. His fans and followers could not contain their excitement and have commented on the picture to express the same. Many have used fire and heart-eye emojis to express their admiration for Varun. See their reactions below:

About Varun's upcoming 'Ghani' movie

Ghani is directed by Kiran Korrapati and jointly produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby. Saiee Manjrekar has been roped in the movie as the female lead. The cast of the movie also includes Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on July 30, 2021. The music for Ghani is composed by S Thaman, and the screenplay is written by Kiran Korrapati.

A sneak-peek into Varun Tej Konidela's Instagram

Varun Tej Konidela's Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He is a fitness enthusiast and often shares videos of his intense workout session. Earlier to this, he shared a picture of him at the gym. He was seen sitting on one of the equipment and looking in the mirror. A row of dumbles were seen stacked as well. In the caption of the picture, Varun wrote, "Therapy". He had tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020 but has recovered now.

Varun Tej Konidela's movies

He made his debut alongside Pooja Hegde with the 2014 family drama Mukunda. He then went on to star in Fidaa, Tholi Prema, Antariksham 9000 KMPH, F2: Fun and Frustration and Gaddalakonda Ganesh. He was last seen in Gaddalakonda Ganesh in 2019 which was an action thriller film. It was directed by Harish Shankar and also starred Atharvaa, Pooja Hegde, Mirnalini Ravi and Supriya Pathak.

