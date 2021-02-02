Varun Tej Konidela Shares A Musuclar Pic While Training For 'Ghani' & Fans Can't Keep Calm

The first look of Varun Tej Konidela's upcoming combat drama film Ghani was revealed earlier this year on his 31st birthday. The motion poster of Ghani presents Varun Tej Konidela in a boxer avatar who is seen practicing the sport fiercely in a boxing ring. The 46-second clip is complimented by the rousing background score by S Thaman. The actor recently posted another picture of him training for Ghani in an Instagram post.

Varun Tej Konidela's Instagram

In the Instagram post, Varun Tej Konidela had worn the workout gloves and outfit. The actor posed to punch his fist in the camera and also revealed his muscular body. He captioned the picture "Boom!" with a boxing glove emoticon and added a couple of hashtags '#TrainingForGhani' and '#boxing'. His fans went wild in the comments seeing his avatar, with several of them leaving comments with many fire and heart eyes emoticons to illustrate their excitement. Check out the Instagram post and comments-

Ghani Cast

After making headlines by releasing the first look of the film Ghani, the release date and cast was also announced by the makers. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to shed some light on team Ghani and revealed the release date a week after the first look was released. In his tweet, it was revealed that the boxing film is all set to hit theatres on July 30th, 2021. Furthermore, Taran Adarsh shared details about the Ghani cast and the film will star Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, and Suneil Shetty in lead roles, alongside Varun Tej. Check out the tweet by Taran Adarsh-

Varun Tej Konidela's movies

Ghani is one of the most crucial works among Varun Tej Konidela's movies. The film was already a talked about topic among his fans and social media since he lost a large amount of weight to essay his role. In upcoming projects, Varun is all set to star in the Telugu comedy film F3. In a recent tweet by Varun Tej, he revealed the release date of the film, and the actor promised his fans the film will be 'mad fun'. F3 is the sequel to the 2019 Telugu comedy F2: Fun and Frustration and will presumably pick up where F2 left off. In his tweet, Varun revealed the film will release on August 27, 2021. The film will star Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mehreen Pirzada, alongside Varun Tej in lead roles.

All image source: Varun Tej Konidela's Instagram.

