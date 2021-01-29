Varun Tej Konidela Announces Release Date Of 'F3', Promises The Movie To Be 'mad Fun'

Ghani actor Varun Tej Konidela took to Twitter to announce the release date for his upcoming movie, F3. In a tweet, the actor promised his fans that F3, which is the second film in the Fun and Frustration series, is going to be a fun ride. The tweet also says that the F3 release date has been set on August 27.

'It’s gonna be mad fun'

F3 cast

The upcoming addition to the list of Varun Tej Konidela's movies features the likes of Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzaada and Venkatesh. The film will presumably pick up where F2 left off. However, none of the details regarding the additional cast members and the music director who will be working on the background score, amongst others, have been revealed till now.

Just a little over a month ago, Varun Tej and Tamannaah Bhatia announced the commencement of F3's principal photography by sharing pictures from the Muhurat shot of the same through their respective social media handles. The Muhurat clap was given by Allu Arvind, Allu Arjun's father. Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Varun Tej Konidela and the team of his upcoming film, Ghani, released the first look of the actor from the feature presentation. The poster indicates that the actor will be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming feature presentation. The posters in question were also shared by Varun Tej Konidela's family members, his friends and industry mates alike on the occasion of his birthday.

