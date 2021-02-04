Varun Tej Konidela Begins Filming For 'F3'; Shares On-set Picture With 'co-bro' Venkatesh

Released in 2019, F2: Fun and Frustration starring Daggubati Venkatesh, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzadaa turned out to be a big money-spinner at the box office. Soon after its big box office success, the makers greenlit a sequel. With both the leading actors - Venkatesh and Varun reprising their roles in the sequel, the film has been eagerly awaited by fans. Varun has now posted a picture on Instagram featuring Daggubati from the first day of the shoot of the sequel – have a look.

Varun Tej Konidela and Daggubati Venkatesh reunite on F3 sets

Varun and Venkatesh's chemistry had left audiences entertained in F2: Fun and Frustration. When the announcement of a sequel was made last year, it created a lot of excitement among the fans. However, due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film could not begin right away. But, now that the restrictions have been largely lifted, both Varun and Venkatesh have landed up on the sets of F3, as revealed by former via his Instagram post.

Posting a picture of himself with Daggubati Venkatesh from the F3 sets, Varun wrote in the caption, “The madness begins! First day with co-bro @venkateshdaggubati”. Both the actors along with the director Anil Ravipudi were seen sharing a laugh. While Varun is seen sporting a casual look, Daggubati Venkatesh can be seen wearing a fine blazer. The comments section of the post was soon filled with responses from their excited fans. Many commented on the post saying that they were waiting for the sequel.

Along with the two lead actors, the cast of F3 will also include Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada reprising their roles from the previous film. F2 was released in early 2019 and immediately took off at the box office. The performances by the actors as well as the film's plot got a positive response by both the audience as well as the critics. Made on a reported budget of Rs 30 crore, F2: Fun and Frustration went on to make over Rs 125 crore at the worldwide box office.

