Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Love Story From On Set Romance To Engagement

Varun Tej is all set to get engaged to long-time girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi on June 9. The actor's team confirmed the news and also shared a digital invite sharing the date of their ceremony. However, the actors have remained tight-lipped about their courtship period and how they came to fall in love.

Love blossomed between the couple, on the sets of their film Mister. As per reports, the couple started dating in 2017. However, both actors kept their relationship low-key.

After cupid struck the couple on the sets of their first film, the couple went on to do another movie together. In 2018 they starred in the movie Antariksham and their on-screen chemistry was praised by fans. Earlier this year, Varun's father, Nagendra Babu mentioned that his son is getting married soon, but did not reveal the name of the bride. Since then, speculations abou Varun tying the knot with Lavanya have been doing the rounds.

Varun Tej's publicist confirms the news of their engagement

(Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement card | Image: Siva Cherry/Twitter)

Telugu publicist duo Vami Shekhar took to Twitter to confirm the news of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement and congratulated the couple. As per reports, the couple is getting engaged in an intimate ceremony at the actor's house. Close friends and family of the couple are expected to attend the event.

Lavanya Tripathi's family members to attend the engagement

(Lavanya Tripathi with her photos| Image: Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram)

While Varun hails from a film family, Lavanya Tripathi comes from a non-film background. Her father is a practicing lawyer, while her mother is a retired teacher. She also has two elder siblings in her family.

Know Varun Tej's family

(Varun Tej poses with his family | Image: Varun Tej/Instagram)

Varun Tej's family includes some of the most famous names from the Telugu film industry. He is the son of producer and actor Nagendra Babu and the nephew of Pawan Kalyan and Megastar Chiranjeevi. His cousins are Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Allu Sirish.

Varun Tej to star in Gandeevedhari Arjuna

(Varun Tej shared the poster of his upcoming film. | Image: Varun Tej/Instagram)

Not just in his personal life, Varun Tej is also going through an exciting time professionally. His next movie Gandeevedhari Arjuna is scheduled to release soon. He will also play a role of a pilot in the untitled film VT13 which will release in Hindi and Telugu.