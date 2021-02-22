Varun Tej Shares Picture From Upcoming Film 'Ghani' Sets, Calls It His 'Monday Motivation'

Kannada actor Varun Tej will star in an upcoming sports drama film titled Ghani. The film is slated to release on July 2, 2021, and Varun Tej's fans cannot keep calm to watch their favourite star in an all-new avatar. Varun Tej has been sharing updates of his upcoming film on social media in an attempt to promote it. He shared a picture with #Ghani, along with the caption 'Monday Motivation'. Check out Varun Tej's Instagram post below:

Varun Tej's Instagram post

Varun Tej Konidela shared a monochrome picture of him at a boxing centre. The actor was dressed in a sleeveless hoodie and a pair of boxing shorts, all set to train. Varun will be seen in the role of a boxer in the film Ghani. Varun Tej will be starring in the film Ghani, along with actor Upendra. Ghani cast also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in supporting roles. Actor and producer Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen as a female lead in the film.

Varun Tej who will be seen as a boxer in the film trained under experts to prepare for the film. He has trained under Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall who is known to direct Captain America & Kickboxer. The Tamil language film will be released under the banner of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company.

Apart from Ghani, Varun Tej will also star in the film F3. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the comedy-drama film is a sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration. The film will star Venkatesh and Tamanaah in the lead roles with actor Varun Tej. Meanwhile, actor Upendra will star in the film Buddhivantha 2. The actor is expected to play a dual role in the film. He will also star in the film Home Minister whose release date will be announced soon.

