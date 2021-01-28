Varun Tej's 'Ghani' To Release On July 30, 2021; Read Cast Details And More

After making headlines by unveiling the first-look poster and the title of the highly-anticipated boxing film of Varun Tej, titled Ghani, on his birthday, Ghani release date and cast have finally been announced by the makers. Earlier today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to shed some light on team Ghani and revealed the release date of the much-talked-about Tollywood film as well. Read on to find out which actors have been roped in to play pivotal roles in Varun Tej's new movie, Ghani.

Varun Tej's Ghani cast revealed; release date finalised!

On the occasion of Varun Tej's 31st birthday, i.e. January 19, 2021, the makers of his upcoming film, Ghani, dropped the first-look teaser and the first-look poster of the Telugu film. Ever since the poster of Ghani was revealed, the film has become one of the trending topics of discussion among fans on social media as Varun shed a lot of weight to essay the role of a boxer in this Kiran Korrapati directorial. Now, over a week after the first-look unveil, Taran Adarsh shared details about Ghani cast and revealed that it boasts of Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra and Suneil Shetty in lead roles, alongside Varun.

Furthermore, Taran also spilt the beans on the release date of the boxing film being finalised by the makers and revealed that Ghani will hit the big screen on July 30, 2021. The trade analyst took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "VARUN TEJ: #GHANI RELEASE DATE FINALIZED... #Telugu film #Ghani - starring #VarunTej - to release on 30 July 2021... Costars #SaieeManjrekar, #Upendra and #SunielShetty... Directed by Kiran Korrapati... Produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby... #AlluAravind presentation."

Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet below:

Later, Varun Tej also took to his Instagram Stories to announce the release date of his much-awaited Telugu film. Sharing the poster of Ghani on Instagram, he wrote, "Entering the ring this July. #GhaniOnJuly30TH (sic)". For the unversed, Varun was last seen in the Telugu action-thriller Gaddalakonda Ganesh, that had released in 2019. Now, apart from Ghani, he also has Anil Ravipudi's F3: Fun and Frustration in the pipeline.

