Vedita Pratap Singh Ties The Knot With Longtime Beau Aaron Edward Sale; See Photos

On January 8, 2021, television actor Vedita Pratap Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her wedding. The Trideviyaan actor recently took her wedding vows with her longtime beau Aaron Edward Sale in an intimate ceremony in the United States. The couple tied the knot in the Lake County Court located in Montana, USA. The wedding was attended by only a few members of the family as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Vedita Pratap Singh's wedding pictures trend over the Internet

Also read: 'A Teacher Episodes': Details About The American Drama Television Miniseries

In the picture, Vedita can be seen happily posing with his hubby Aaron. She looked beautiful in her white bridal gown. The Savdhaan India actor wore subtle make-up and styled her hair in loose beach waves. Aaron can be seen wearing a white shirt, black colored blazer, and denim jeans. Vedita penned a long note in her caption where he informed that she is thrilled to start her married life with Aaron and further thanked everyone for their love.

Vedita Pratap Singh and Aaron Edward Sale wedding video on IG

Also read: 'Jeopardy' Host's Alex Trebek's Last Episode Air Time And Date On Television

A phrase from the caption read, “What can I say about this beautiful man who is my husband now, words are not enough to express what I feel for this incredible, extraordinary, accomplished human… He came in my life when I felt life has nothing better to offer and suddenly like a ray of hope Aaron Sale comes in my life”. The actor revealed, “It all started in ‘#maui’, ‘#hawaii’…. All the ups and downs in my life led me to u my love…”

Another phrase read, “U r such a beautiful beautiful kind and good man… thanku for making me soooo happy and lucky by choosing me as your life partner, as your wife…. I am honoured and humbled… U are my everything now… You and your family are my family”. Vedita also shared a snippet from her vow-taking ceremony and tagged the place in the video Lake County Courthouse.

Also read: Raftaar's Most Memorable Appearances In Hindi Television Shows

Vedika gained popularity after winning India’s Hottest 2008-09 title in a television reality show. The national-level swimmer has appeared in tv shows such as Trideviyaan, Savdhaan India and Supercops Vs Supervillains. She has also been featured in films such as Bhindi Bazaar, The Past, Mumbai 125 km, JD, and many more.

Image Source: Vedika Pratap Singh Instagram

Also read: India Vs Australia Live: 1st Test Sees 5% More Views On Television Vis-a-vis 2018-19 Tour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.