India Vs Australia Live: 1st Test Sees 5% More Views On Television Vis-a-vis 2018-19 Tour

Both India and Australia have emerged as a dominant force in world cricket. It is deemed as a marquee event whenever the teams collide, irrespective of the format. However, their arch-rivalry especially in Test matches has enthralled cricket enthusiasts for several years. Their recent clash is of utmost importance for both sides considering the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, and it has also ensured an increase in terms of viewership.

India vs Australia live: 5% jump observed in views on Television when compared to 2018-19 series

The resurgence of cricket amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has been a great boon for the fans of the sport. India's tour of Australia also marked the team's return to international cricket after the coronavirus-enforced sabbatical. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the tour, as whenever the two sides battle it out on the field, it always has proved to be a treat for the viewers.

Cricket Australia also confirmed that the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy also witnesses a spike in terms of television ratings. According to estimates, it has jumped by 5 percent when compared to India's previous visit in 2018-19. The Board took to its social media to announce the increase in viewership.

The first Vodafone Test had an average audience of 1.11M across @Foxtel and @SevenNetwork, 5% higher than the same series against India in '18/19.



There is no denying that there is a massive following for the sport in Australia, a large chunk of Indians have also migrated to the country. While this seems to be the primary reason behind the increase in the ratings, there are several other aspects that can be considered. There is a possibility that a number of fans would have preferred watching the action on their TV sets in order to avoid the mass social gathering in the stadiums.

Moreover, apart from this, star batsman Virat Kohli had announced that he was going to fly back to India for the birth of his first child. Considering the massive fanbase that the player enjoys in Australia, it could be a possibility that fans were eager to see their favorite star play. Irrespective of the reasons, the development would have delighted the broadcasters as well as Cricket Australia, and they would be hoping for a similar trend in the upcoming Test matches as well.

Broadcasters Channel 7 were involved in a tussle with the cricket board regarding the scheduling of the Big Bash League (BBL 2020). Cricket Australia had also earlier mentioned how Channel seven's BBL 2020 ratings had seen a 3% rise compared to the previous edition.

India vs Australia 2nd Test

The 'India 36 all out' news shattered the hopes of the Indian followers. However, the visitors have a chance of retribution with the Boxing Day Test. The India vs Australia 2nd Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The much-anticipated encounter began on December 26.

India vs Australia live

Fans in India can catch the India vs Australia live action on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). The live streaming of the match will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

