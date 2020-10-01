'Vegali Vaat' Shooting Location Details That Lent Realistic Touch To The Drama Film

Vegali Vaat is one of the prominent Marathi films which left an impact on the audience. The gripping story and the immersive screenplay kept viewers invested in the film. The locations of the film were also the main factor as they helped to create a perfect environment. Thus audiences wondered as to where the film was shot. Vegali Vaat went on to become an impactful film for those who watched it.

Vegali Vaat shooting location details

Where was Vegali Vaat shot?

According to a number of reports from various news portals, Vegali Vaat was shot in the Vidarbha region. This place also happens to be the place where the story of the film takes place. Thus, the vast farmlands and the scenic greenery were taken from the real-life locations of Vidarbha. Fans loved watching the open fields and the lands that transported them to a village atmosphere. It was due to this factor that people truly invested themselves in watching the film. Due to the real-life location, the scenes in the film too felt quite relatable and real to those who watched it. The movie revolves around the life of a farmer and his family, thus the setting of the film seemed appropriate and relatable to the audiences.

Source: A Still From The Trailer

About the film

Vegali Vaat released on February 7, 2020. The film went on to garner massive appreciation from fans and thus became quite a local hit. The movie has been directed by Achyut Narayan who transported the viewers into a rural setting. The actors of the film too helped to bring justice to the script with their impeccable performances. Anaya Phatak played the role of the protagonist and the young girl around whom the story revolved. Geetanjali Kulkarni and Yogesh Soman too featured in the film and went on to deliver commendable performances. The audiences praised the story of the film which revolved around the turmoil and debts of the farmers. The relationship between a father and a daughter also become the highlight of the film.

