Forenchi Patlin is a Marathi language movie released in the year 2008. The movie became a massive hit and roped in many awards as well. The movie won "Best Comedy Award" at the times, while the foreign actor Biljana Radonic got the best actress award for this comedy movie. The movie Forenchi Patlin revolved around the story of Ramchandra Patil who marries a foreigner and brings her to his home in the village. The movie then showcases the struggles of Jennifer adapting to the village life as well as Ramchandra helping to develop the village. Forenchi Patlin is directed by Pradip Ghonasikar. The movie was produced by Sanjivani Gavaei, while Pavan Vaidya acted as the executive producer for the movie, while screenplay credits went to Pratap Gangavane.

Forenchi Patlin Marathi movie cast:

Vinay Apte

Late actor Vinay Apte is one of the acclaimed actors in the Marathi cinema. He is known for his 40 years of career in the Hindi and Marathi film industry. He started his career as a theatre artist working in plays like Mitrachi Goshta. He is known for his work in work in movies like Kalyug (1981), Chandni Baar (2001), Corporate (2006), Dhamaal (2007), Jogwa (2009), Lalbaug Paral (2010), and Chakravyuh (2012). Many of his movies that released posthumously included Madhubala - Ek Ishq Junoon (2014), Gour Hari Dastaan (2015), and Dhondi (2017).

Surekha Kudachi

Surekha Kudachi is a popular Marathi actress who has acted in over 50 Marathi and Hindi movies till now. Surekha Kudachi is also famous as a Lavani dancer, performer as well as Marathi Natak and her TV roles as well. Surekha Kudachi's Lavani dances and performances are popular among the Marathi audience.

Sanjay Mohite

Sanjay Mohite is a Marathi actor. He is known for movies like Angarki, Kartabgar, and Bhajiwali Sakhu Havaldar Bhiku to name a few.

Girish Pardesi as Ramchandra Patil

Girish Pardesi debuted in the Marathi cinema with the movie Forenchi Patlin itself. The film went ahead to become a commercial success. After Forenchi Patlin, Girish Pardesi was seen in the movies including Hota Asa Kadhi Kadhi, Maramabandha, Gargi, Saccha Pyaar Sirf filmi hai, Niruttar & Sasu Bai Chorilya Gelya, Marathi series called Tujhvin Sakhyare, and Kadambari to name a few.

Biljana Radonic as Jennifer

Biljana Radonic is a Croatian-born actor who played the role of 'foreign daughter-in-law' in the movie titled Forenchi Patlin. She also won the role of Best actress award for her role in the film. She played the role of millionaire's daughter in the film who marries the son of the village chief. Biljana Radonic has now changed her name to Devi Mohan.

